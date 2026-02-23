<h2>Karnataka power tussle: More than 30 first-time Congress MLAs write to high command seeking Cabinet berths</h2>.<p>At least thirty first-time Congress legislators have written to the party high command requesting to induct them in the Cabinet during the proposed reshuffle.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-more-than-30-first-time-congress-mlas-write-to-high-command-seeking-cabinet-berths-3908703">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Too early to comment on US tariff changes, commerce ministry reviewing situation': FM Nirmala Sitharaman</h2>.<p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted to the tariff changes announced by the United States and said that it is a little soon to comment on the same and that the commerce ministry is reviewing the situation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/too-early-to-comment-on-us-tariff-changes-commerce-ministry-reviewing-situation-nirmala-sitharaman-3908426">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>SIR in Tamil Nadu: Final voter list for poll-bound state out, over 74 lakh names deleted</h2>.<p>The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, on Monday announced the final electoral roll for the poll-bound state after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/sir-in-tamil-nadu-final-electoral-roll-for-poll-bound-state-out-over-74-lakh-names-deleted-3908556">Read more </a></p>.<h2>'Leave by available means of transport': India issues fresh advisory for citizens amid Iran-US tensions</h2>.<p>Indian Embassy in Iran has issued advisory in view of "evolving situation in Iran" on Monday. In an official statement, the Embassy said the advisory is in continuation of the government's earlier notice issued on January 5, 2026, and reiterated on January 14, 2026.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/leave-by-available-means-of-transport-india-issues-fresh-advisory-for-citizens-amid-iran-us-tensions-3908439">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Gandhi meets gym trainer Deepak who defended Muslim man against attack</h2>.<p>Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with gym trainer Deepak on Monday, who was in the news for coming to the defence of Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre in Kotdwar last month.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-meets-gym-trainer-deepak-who-defended-advocate-ahmeds-baba-shop-3908549">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Massive blow to terror network: Army on elimination of three terrorists in Kishtwar</h2>.<p>The Army on Monday termed the killing of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar a "massive blow to the terror network”, and said it was the culmination of a relentless, high-altitude joint operation conducted over 326 days in extremely challenging team.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/massive-blow-to-terror-network-army-on-elimination-of-three-terrorists-in-kishtwar-3908405">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'PRAHAAR': Centre introduces India's first-ever counter-terrorism policy</h2>.<p>The Central Government on Monday unveiled the country’s first-ever counter-terrorism policy ‘PRAHAAR’ that calls for further collaboration among agencies, associating legal experts at every stage of investigation and addressing trans-national challenges while criminalising all terror acts and deny access to funds, weapons and safe havens to terrorists.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/prahaar-centre-introduces-indias-first-ever-counter-terrorism-policy-3908761">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IDFC First Bank discloses Rs 590-crore fraud by staff in Haryana govt accounts; suspends four, probe underway</h2>.<p>On Sunday, the IDFC First Bank revealed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/idfc-first-bank-discloses-rs-590-crore-fraud-by-staff-in-haryana-govt-accounts-suspends-four-probe-underway-3908225">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Former Railway Minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy passes away at 71</h2>.<p>Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy passed away on Monday. He was 71. Roy breathed his last at 1:30 am at the private hospital, his son Subhranshu Roy said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/former-railway-minister-tmc-leader-mukul-roy-passes-away-at-71-3908193">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US customs agency to stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court on February 24</h2>.<p>The United States Customs and Border Protection agency will stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-customs-agency-to-stop-collecting-tariffs-deemed-illegal-by-supreme-court-on-february-24-3908326">Read more</a> </p>