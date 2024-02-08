DH Evening Brief: FM Sitharaman tables 'white paper' in Parliament to target UPA regime; RS bids farewell to 68 MPs

FM Sitharaman tables 'White paper on the Indian economy' in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha. In her Interim Budget speech, she had announced that the government will come out with a white paper on the economy outlining the economic mismanagement in the 10 years of UPA rule till 2014.
Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Manmohan Singh, 67 other MPs
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 68 MPs retiring in the next couple of months, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions would be remembered whenever democracy is discussed.
Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court fixes February 15 for hearing petition
A fresh plea was filed in a fast track court in Varanasi seeking a scientific survey of what the Hindu side had termed as 'shivling', which was found during the last year's scientific survey in the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque complex by the ASI last year, and other unsurveyed parts of the mosque.
Modi won't allow caste census as he isn't OBC by birth, says Rahul
Speaking during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul noted "PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP."
As farmers descend on Delhi, traffic jams seize NCR, cops step up border vigil
Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday as police personnel were deployed to check vehicles after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.
PM likens Congress's 'Black Paper' to 'kaala teeka', lauds Manmohan Singh's contribution to democracy in RS
In a sarcastic jibe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with a 'black paper' against his government and referred to it as 'kaala teeka' (to ward off the evil eye) in the midst of good work being done by his government.
Private schools in Chennai receive bomb threat
A few private schools here received a bomb threat through email on Thursday, police said, and appealed to the public not to panic. The incident, however, coerced parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.
India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Centre has decided to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) to maintain the country's internal security and demographic structure of the northeastern states.
Voting ends in Pakistan in election marred by violence
Voting concluded across Pakistan on Thursday in an election marred by sporadic violence and connectivity issues after the government suspended mobile and internet services to foil terror attacks.