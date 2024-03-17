DH Evening Brief: Fresh data shows BJP got Rs 6,986.5 cr from bonds; international students offering namaz assaulted in Gujarat

EC's fresh electoral bonds data show BJP got Rs 6,986.5 cr; Future Gaming top donor for DMK
The BJP received the maximum funds through electoral bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore since they were introduced in 2018, followed by West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (Rs 1,397 crore), Congress (Rs 1,334 crore) and BRS (Rs 1,322 crore).
Read more
International students offering namaz assaulted by mob in Gujarat University hostel; hospitalised
At least four foreign students at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad sustained injuries following an assault by unidentified assailants in the campus hostel late Saturday night while they were offering namaz.
Read more
Cabinet meet: PM Modi asks ministers to draft roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years of new govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said.
YouTuber Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day judicial custody in snake venom case
Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida Police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
Read more
Election Commission advances counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2
The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim from June 4 to June 2.
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday.
Entire country saying '400 paar on June 4', says PM at Andhra rally
Our partners are increasing, thus NDA's strength is increasing this election, PM Modi said in a rally where he was accompanied by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.
Congress Working Committee to meet on March 19 to give nod to manifesto
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at its meeting on March 19 and give the final shape to it.
RSS-BJP does not have guts to change Constitution: Rahul Gandhi
The RSS-BJP does not have the guts to change the Constitution of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said wrapping up his 10,000-kms-plus two-phase march at the birthplace of the grand old party in Mumbai even as he asserted that love and respect is in India's DNA.
Efforts to convince determined K S Eshwarappa yield no result
The efforts by Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and other leaders to convince Veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as independent candidate against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency has failed.
Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL
Dashing Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.
Adani to invest around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in India in FY25
Adani group plans to invest more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore (about $14 billion) across its portfolio companies that range from ports to energy, airports, commodities, cement and media in fiscal year starting April 1, as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, sources said.
Read more
Puneeth Rajkumar: Remembering Appu with his 5 finest films
Today marks the late Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, a day to celebrate the life and contributions of one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry.
See here