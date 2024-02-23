DH Evening Brief: Fresh protests, violence break out in Bengal's Sandeshkhali; RBI moves to ensure continuity of UPI transactions on Paytm

Fresh protests in Sandeshkhali as locals resort to violence, demand police action against culprits
Fresh protests rattled the troubled enclave of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, as enraged locals vented their ire by torching the property of TMC leaders accused of tormenting villagers besides staging demonstrations against perceived police inaction towards the perpetrators.
RBI moves to ensure continuity of UPI transactions on Paytm
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine a request from Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, to become a third party application provider (TPAP). If approved, this would allow Paytm to continue processing payments via India's popular unified payments interface (UPI), but will need a set of newly identified banks to back the app.
CBI to arrest Kejriwal in a few days, will serve him notice by evening: AAP
While the party did not say in which case Kejriwal is likely to be arrested, it said that this was being done to prevent the AAP from stitching an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the BJP is scared of the two parties coming together.
Another protesting farmer dies of heart attack at Khanauri border
A 62-year-old farmer, who was part of the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation, died of heart attack in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, a farmer leader said on Friday.
Those not in 'hosh' are calling youth 'nashedi': PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi
In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'drunk men' on Varanasi roads remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who are not in 'hosh' (senses) themselves are calling the youth 'nashedi' (intoxicated).
Is Modi fascist? Google AI tool's 'bias' response irks IT ministry
Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
Raveendran skips BYJU'S EGM; investors file suit in NCLT seeking founder's ouster
An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Byju's shareholders got underway on Friday to vote on a resolution brought by some investors to ouster founder CEO Byju Raveendran and his family over alleged "mismanagement and failures". Raveendran and his family, however, stayed away from the EGM, calling it "procedurally invalid."
India in touch with Russia for early 'discharge' of Indians working as support staff to Russian Army
India on Friday said it was in touch with Moscow for early 'discharge' of Indians working as support staff to Russian Army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Friday. According to an official statement, these projects include multiple roads, a cooking gas bottling plant, a milk processing unit, and a silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.
Read more
Joe Root's patient fifty takes England to 198/5 at tea
Veteran batter Joe Root took a trip back to his roots, producing a typical gritty unbeaten fifty, his first of the series, as England consolidated after losing five wickets in the opening session to reach 198 for five at tea against India on day one of the fourth Test on Friday.
Biden announces new sanctions vs Russia two years into Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden on Friday announced Washington would issue more than 500 new sanctions targeting Russia as the United States seeks to increase pressure on Moscow to mark the second anniversary of its war in Ukraine.