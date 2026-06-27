DH Evening Brief | Fresh ship struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade attacks; PM Modi arrives in Seychelles on three-day official visit

<h2>Fresh ship struck in Hormuz as Iran, US trade attacks in worst escalation since peace deal</h2>.<p>Dubai: A tanker reported being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, Britain's maritime security agency said, after the United States and Iran each launched strikes in the worst escalation since they signed their interim peace deal. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/fresh-ship-struck-in-hormuz-as-iran-us-trade-attacks-in-worst-escalation-since-peace-deal-4054356"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi arrives in Seychelles on three-day official visit, receives a grand welcome</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the archipelago nation.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-arrives-in-seychelles-on-three-day-official-visit-receives-a-grand-welcome-4054212"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Car explodes on highway in Tumakuru killing one, police suspect use of explosive</h2>.<p>In a shocking incident on the national highway in Karnataka's Tumakuru, a man was charred to death after the car he was travelling in exploded on Saturday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/car-explodes-on-highway-in-tumakuru-killing-one-police-suspect-use-of-explosive-4054284"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ram mandir 'fund theft'| 'Women, poor have given from their savings': Senior Congress leaders slam BJP</h2>.<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday ratcheted up its attack on the ruling BJP over the theft of donations from Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and demanding the disbandment of the Temple Trust and the arrest of Trustees, including Champat Rai.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ram-mandir-fund-theft-women-poor-have-given-from-their-savings-senior-congress-leaders-slam-bjp-4054320"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Manickam Tagore appointed TNCC chief as Congress gets closer with TVK</h2>.<p>Chennai: With political equations in the state shifting to the TVK from DMK, the Congress on Saturday appointed its whip in Lok Sabha, B Manickam Tagore, as the chief of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), ushering in a generational change in the state leadership. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/manickam-tagore-appointed-tncc-chief-as-congress-gets-closer-with-tvk-4054354"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Looting the public': Mallikarjun Kharge questions Modi govt on high fuel prices as global crude oil rates fall</h2>.<p>Kharge asked why the public is being made to shell out more for petrol, diesel and LPG even when the global crude oil prices had plumetted.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/looting-the-public-mallikarjun-kharge-questions-modi-govt-on-high-fuel-prices-as-global-crude-oil-rates-fall-4054281"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Party can't back decisions allowing Hindutva forces to take roots in Tamil Nadu': Vaiko’s MDMK walks out of DMK-led alliance after 9 years</h2>.<p>Another significant statement that Vaiko made on Saturday is Chief Minister Vijay asking him to direct his two MLAs to resign and contest the by elections.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/party-cant-back-decisions-allowing-hindutva-forces-to-take-roots-in-tamil-nadu-vaikos-mdmk-walks-out-of-dmk-led-alliance-after-9-years-4054200"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP leaders won't be able to step out without security when Congress comes to power: Pawan Khera</h2>.<p>Veteran Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said that BJP leaders "will not be able to walk the streets without security" once Congress comes to power.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-leaders-wont-be-able-to-step-out-without-security-when-congress-comes-to-power-pawan-khera-4054073"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's Kotak Bank CEO Vaswani to step down for personal reasons</h2>.<p>Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Saturday its CEO and managing director, Ashok Vaswani, will not seek reappointment after his term ends on December 31, 2026 for personal reasons, prompting India's fourth-largest private lender to begin a search for a successor. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/indias-kotak-bank-ceo-vaswani-to-step-down-for-personal-reasons-4054345"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | The host country treated us very unfairly: Iran coach slams US over travel restrictions</h2>.<p>Following Iran's 1-1 draw against Egypt at the FIFA World Cup in Seattle on Friday, coach Amir Ghalenoei slammed travel restrictions imposed by the United States on his team.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-the-host-country-treated-us-very-unfairly-iran-coach-slams-us-over-travel-restrictions-4054344"><br>Read more</a></p>