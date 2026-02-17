<h2>From Rafale jets to submarines, India-France expanding defence ties: Macron after bilateral talks with PM Modi</h2>.<p>The two leaders also virtually inaugurated an assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal to build Airbus H125 helicopters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-rafale-jets-to-submarines-india-france-expanding-defence-ties-macron-after-bilateral-talks-with-pm-modi-3901937">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Learn from Bengaluru tech summit': Mallikarjun Kharge slams 'PR hungry' Modi govt over chaos at AI summit</h2>.<p>Kharge said exhibitors and visitors faced “extreme distress due to the PM gatecrashing for a photo opportunity” on the very first day.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/learn-from-bengaluru-tech-summit-mallikarjun-kharge-slams-pr-hungry-modi-govt-over-chaos-at-ai-summit-3901744">Read more</a></p>.<h2>MBA student kills girlfriend, abuses dead body & performs occult rituals to 'speak to her spirit'; arrested</h2>.<p>The police revealed that he drank next to the woman's dead body, had sex with the corpse and even tried to "speak to her spirit" by attempting occult rituals.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/indore-murder-case-mba-student-kills-girlfriend-abuses-dead-body-performs-occult-rituals-to-speak-to-her-spirit-arrested-3901449">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Countries that shape ideas shape the future — can India step up?</h2>.<p>With the advent of AI, and rapid technological developments in India, it is essential to understand the effects of deploying such technologies on social dimensions such as governance, labour, inequality, and growth. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/countries-that-shape-ideas-shape-the-future-can-india-step-up-3901510">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka High Court quashes BJP's defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over 2023 'corruption rate card' ads</h2>.<p>It was argued on behalf of Rahul Gandhi that there is no prima facie material placed to prove the charges against the accused persons<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-quashes-bjps-defamation-case-against-rahul-gandhi-over-2023-corruption-rate-card-ads-3901555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's 'secular' parties fail to stand up against Hindutva forces</h2>.<p>From Uttarakhand to Assam, political apathy enables the Sangh parivar’s campaign against minorities.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/indias-secular-parties-fail-to-stand-up-against-hindutva-forces-3901387">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Travancore Devaswom Board admits to flaws in Ayyappa Sangamam finances</h2>.<p>TDB president said that the TDB had failed to give proper clarifications to the queries raised by the auditor pertaining to the expenses of the event.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/travancore-devaswom-board-admits-to-flaws-in-ayyappa-sangamam-finances-3901873">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian woman among Jeffery Epstein's victims? Newest tranche of files shows US authorities trying to contact her</h2>.<p>The Department of Justice released fresh batch of documents related to the Jeffery Epstein case, which reveal that an Indian girl was among the victims.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indian-woman-among-jeffery-epsteins-victims-newest-tranche-of-files-shows-us-authorities-trying-to-contact-her-3901469">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Criminal illegal alien from India': ICE arrests man for sexually assaulting minor in US</h2>.<p>United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently arrested an Indian man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/criminal-illegal-alien-from-india-ice-arrests-man-for-sexually-assaulting-minor-in-us-3901631">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Zimbabwe enter Super8s as Australia knocked out</h2>.<p>This is only the second time the Aussies have been knocked out in the group stages of the men’s T20 World Cup. The first time it happened was in 2009 edition.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-zimbabwe-vs-ireland-tie-abandoned-as-get-australia-knocked-out-3901850">Read more</a></p>