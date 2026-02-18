<h2>Galgotias University apologises for Robodog row, blames 'enthusiasm of being on camera' for 'factual error'</h2>.<p>Galgotias University has released an official statement addressing the controversy regarding their 'robodog' at the India Impact AI Summit. The representatives reportedly presented a China-made robot dog as their own creation, and were subsequently asked to vacate their stall.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/galgotias-university-issues-statement-after-vacating-ai-summit-stall-amid-robodog-row-3903203">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US deploys over 50 fighter jets, including F-22s, F-35s, F-16s, to Middle East in military buildup against Iran</h2>.<p>The United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East by deploying more than 50 fighter jets in the last 24 hours. This comes even as the US pushes ahead with fresh diplomatic engagement with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-deploys-over-50-fighter-jets-including-f-22s-f-35s-f-16s-to-middle-east-in-military-buildup-against-iran-3902666">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India reaches out to Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, signals intent to move on from past animosity</h2>.<p>Signalling its intent to move on from the acrimony of the past, New Delhi on Tuesday reached out to Jamaat-e-Islami, which was once known for its hostility to India and now emerged as the principal Opposition party in Bangladesh.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-reaches-out-to-jamaat-e-islami-bangladesh-signals-intent-to-move-on-from-past-animosity-3902412">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats from 10 States to be held on March 16</h2>.<p>Elections to the 37 Rajya Sabha seats from 10 States, which will fall vacant in April, will be held on March 16, with the ruling BJP-led NDA expected to gain substantially riding on the impressive performance in the Maharashtra, Bihar and Odisha Assembly polls in the last two years. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/elections-to-37-rajya-sabha-seats-from-10-states-to-be-held-on-march-16-3902926">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dwarka SUV crash | ‘This is my son's mistake, I apologise for it,’ says accused minor's father</h2>.<p>Days after the Dwarka Scorpio crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, the father of the accused minor said the family is cooperating with the police and apologised for his son’s mistake. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dwarka-suv-crash-this-is-my-sons-mistake-i-apologise-for-it-says-accused-minors-father-3902764">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Salim Khan stable, doctors expect him off ventilator soon</h2>.<p>Seasoned screenwriter Salim Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after suffering a mild brain haemorrhage is reportedly stable. Doctors said that he is expected to be taken off ventilator support within a day.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/salim-khan-stable-after-brain-haemorrhage-doctors-expect-him-off-ventilator-soon-3902936">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stones pelted, tear gas shells fired as farmers' protest in Bathinda turns violent</h2>.<p>Police on Wednesday lobbed tear gas shells to control a group of farmers after they allegedly pelted stones at police personnel during a protest in Punjab's Bathinda to demand the release of two farmers arrested last year, officials said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/stones-pelted-tear-gas-shells-fired-as-farmers-protest-in-bathinda-turns-violent-3903009">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Had to wash dishes before going to play': Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel slams federation over Australia ordeal</h2>.<p>Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt has lashed out the national federation after returning from a tumultuous tour of Australia during which his side did not just have to roam the streets for lack of accommodation, but also "wash dishes before going to play a match."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey/had-to-wash-dishes-and-clean-kitchen-before-going-to-play-pakistan-hockey-captain-shakeel-slams-federation-3902847">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra govt revokes 5% reservation for Muslims in education, jobs citing lapsed 2014 ordinance</h2>.<p>In what snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Maha Yuti revoked the decision of granting 5 per cent reservations to Muslims.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-govt-revokes-5-reservation-for-muslims-in-education-jobs-citing-lapsed-2014-ordinance-3902740">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Retired ISRO employee strangles wife in Bengaluru apartment, held</h2>.<p>In a shocking incident, a 72-year-old retired ISRO employee allegedly strangled his wife to death at their apartment under the Avalahalli police station limits in Whitefield division on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/retired-isro-employee-strangles-wife-in-bengaluru-apartment-held-3902982">Read more</a></p>