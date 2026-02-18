Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Galgotias University apologises for robodog controversy; US deploys over 50 fighter jets in Middle East

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 12:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 12:52 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us