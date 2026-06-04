DH Evening Brief | Go to DKS for power, come to me for strengthening Congress: New KPCC chief; CJP slams Modi govt amid paper leaks, data breach

<h2>'For power, go to DKS; for strengthening Congress, come to me': New Karnataka PCC chief B K Hariprasad</h2>.<p>Newly appointed Karnataka Congress President B K Hariprasad on Thursday told party leaders that those who want power and position may go with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and those who wish strengthening the organisation may follow him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/for-power-go-to-dks-for-strengthening-congress-come-to-me-new-kpcc-chief-b-k-hariprasad-4027072">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Chaos has become new normal': Cockroach Janta Party wants Modi govt to make example out of Dharmendra Pradhan</h2>.<p>The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday questioned the Modi government’s choices for education sector offices following series of paper leaks and data breaches, saying that one with scientific temper and competence should be chosen over those who claim they will do research on Ganga water and face allegations of plagiarism and holding fake degrees.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chaos-the-new-normal-cockroach-janta-party-wants-modi-govt-to-make-example-out-of-dharmendra-pradhan-4027226">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'There are lot of vacancies, not about any one person': CM Shivakumar on criticism over absence of women ministers</h2>.<p>Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar Thursday reacted to criticism over no women ministers being included in the newly inducted Cabinet, saying this is not about any one individual and there are more vacancies in the Cabinet.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/there-are-lot-of-vacancies-not-about-any-one-person-cm-shivakumar-on-criticism-over-absence-of-women-ministers-4027341">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India to implement 2-3 free trade agreements in six months, 3-4 more in 2027: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal</h2>.<p>Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that India will implement at least two to three free trade agreements (FTAs) over the next six months, while another 3-4 such pacts are expected to come into force in 2027.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-to-implement-2-3-free-trade-agreements-in-six-months-3-4-more-in-2027-commerce-minister-piyush-goyal-4027212">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi hotel fire: Probe narrows focus on blocked roof exit, heaters, norm violations and ownership tangle</h2>.<p>While probing the fire-ravaged hotel building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed the lives of 21 people, Delhi Police found that the exit to the roof was blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-probe-narrows-focus-on-blocked-roof-exit-heaters-norm-violations-and-ownership-tangle-4027094">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Instructions from ruling ecosystem?' Congress questions LIC's 10.8% stake in Rajesh Exports that is under SEBI lens</h2>.<p>The Congress on Thursday questioned LIC's investment in Rajesh Exports, noting that the insurer holds 10.8 per cent stake in the company which is currently facing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/instructions-from-ruling-ecosystem-congress-questions-lics-108-stake-in-rajesh-exports-that-is-under-sebi-lens-4027069">Read more</a></p>.<h2>The convenient politics of ‘later additions’ in the Ramayana</h2>.<p>A mature engagement with the Ramayana means reading the inconvenient passages with the same seriousness we give to the beloved ones.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/the-convenient-politics-of-later-additions-in-the-ramayana-4027380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Scene of political farce': BJP shares video of TMC leader hiding under bed to escape angry locals</h2>.<p>Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell, posted a video on social media on Thursday purportedly showing a TMC leader hiding under his bed to escape a furious crowd, and said the "cut-money scam" in West Bengal was "producing scenes straight out of a political farce".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/scene-of-political-farce-bjp-shares-video-of-tmc-leader-hiding-under-bed-to-escape-angry-locals-4027132">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Don’t have courage to take NEET again': Madhya Pradesh medical aspirant's suicide sparks outrage</h2>.<p>Another student death linked to the ongoing National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 controversy has come into light after the suicide note of an 18-year-old aspirant from Madhya Pradesh surfaced online.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dont-have-courage-to-take-neet-again-madhya-pradesh-medical-aspirants-suicide-sparks-outrage-4026983">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury</h2>.<p>Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-ruled-out-of-afghanistan-odis-with-hamstring-injury-4026948">Read more</a></p>