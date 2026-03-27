<h2>Govt cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel, but pump prices will remain the same: Here's why</h2>.<p>The government has slashed the special additional excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 a litre and exempted diesel from the duty. While this is a significant tax cut, consumers may not see a drop in retail prices at the pump immediately.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-cuts-excise-duty-on-petrol-and-diesel-but-pump-prices-will-remain-the-same-heres-why-3946274">Read more</a></p>.<h2>More than 1,900 dead in Iran since start of US-Israel strikes, IFRC says</h2>.<p>More than 1,900 people have been killed and at least 20,000 injured in Iran since the start of US and Israeli attacks, said Maria Martinez of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday, citing figures provided by the Iranian Red Crescent.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/more-than-1900-dead-in-iran-since-start-of-us-israel-strikes-ifrc-says-3946629">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament approves Finance Bill 2026</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Parliament on Friday approved the Finance Bill 2026 with the Rajya Sabha returning it to the Lok Sabha with a voice vote, completing the budgetary exercise for the next fiscal starting April 1. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-approves-finance-bill-2026-3946703">Read more</a></p> .<h2>Rupee tanks 86 paise to settle at fresh all-time low of 94.82 against US dollar</h2>.<p>Mumbai: The rupee tanked 86 paise to close at yet another all-time low of 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger greenback amid uncertainties over the West Asia conflict.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-tanks-86-paise-to-settle-at-fresh-all-time-low-of-9482-against-us-dollar-3946541">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Day after MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL, KSCA chief Venkatesh Prasad meets CM Siddaramaiah & his deputy DKS</h2>.<p>Former Indian cricketer and President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Venkatesh Prasad on Friday met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/day-after-mlas-demand-vip-tickets-for-ipl-ksca-chief-venkatesh-prasad-meets-cm-siddaramaiah-his-deputy-dks-3946544">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Married man in consensual live-in relationship not a crime: Allahabad High Court</h2>.<p>Lucknow: In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court said that a consensual live-in relationship between a married man and another adult is not an offence. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/married-man-in-consensual-live-in-relationship-not-an-offence-allahabad-high-court-3946655">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | No opening ceremony at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour June 4 stampede victims</h2>.<p>The excitement ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is peaking with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-no-opening-ceremony-at-bengalurus-chinnaswamy-stadium-to-honour-june-4-stampede-victims-3946443">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Russia helping Iran identify strike targets, German minister says</h2>.<p>German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday accused Russia of helping Iran identify potential strike targets, saying President Vladimir Putin was hoping to use the Iran war as a distraction from his attack on Ukraine.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/russia-helping-iran-identify-strike-targets-german-minister-says-3946711">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in second PMLA case</h2>.<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has again arrested Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-arrests-al-falah-group-chairman-in-second-pmla-case-3946615">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Is US running 'alarmingly low' on Tomahawks? Over 850 missiles fired in 4 weeks in Iran</h2>.<p>Washington: The US military has fired over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in the first four weeks of its ongoing conflict with Iran, rapidly depleting its stockpile of precision weapons and raising concerns within the Pentagon, according to The Washington Post report. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/is-us-running-alarmingly-low-on-tomahawks-over-850-missiles-fired-in-4-weeks-in-iran-3946586">Read more</a></p>