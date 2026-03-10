<h2>Govt rejigs allocation; LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas top priority</h2>.<p>All city gas distribution (CGD) entities shall supplying gas to industrial and commercial consumers have been placed at no. 4 on the priority list.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/government-prioritises-lpg-cng-piped-cooking-gas-supply-3926234">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Uniform Civil Code only way to ensure equal rights for women': Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the only way to ensure equal rights to all women in the country is to bring in Uniform Civil Code as it took up a PIL questioning the succession provisions under Muslim personal law (Shariat).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uniform-civil-code-only-way-to-ensure-equal-rights-for-women-supreme-court-3926504">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect</h2>.<p>CEO Pieter Elbers on Tuesday resigned from his position with immediate effect for "personal reasons". Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume management of company affairs in the interim.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/indigo-ceo-pieter-elbers-resigns-with-immediate-effect-3926632">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'More fun to sink them': Trump told by US military on not 'capturing' Iranian ships</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, claimed that the US military has sunk 46 "top-of-the-line" naval ships since the war with Iran started, while recalling that how US military officials thought it was "fun" to sink them than capturing it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/more-fun-to-sink-them-trump-told-by-us-military-on-not-capturing-iranian-ships-3926313">Read more</a></p>.<h2>LPG shortage | 'No closure, but limited menu, reduced hours': Bengaluru restaurants weigh in options amid shutdown fears</h2>.<p>Hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru will continue to remain open and may even explore options of having limited menu and reduced working hours, contrary to reports that they will shut operations from Tuesday in view of curbs on the distribution of commercial LPG.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lpg-shortage-no-closure-but-limited-menu-reduced-hours-bengaluru-restaurants-weigh-in-options-amid-shutdown-fears-3926124">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why is SBI shunning Russian oil payments despite US 'reprieve' to India?</h2>.<p>State Bank of India is not willing to process payments for Russian oil even after the US government issued a temporary waiver for India’s imports, as the country’s largest lender is uncertain how long the concession will last<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/why-is-sbi-shunning-russian-oil-payments-despite-us-reprieve-to-india-3926434">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Actor Vijay begins TVK candidate interviews for maiden Assembly poll</h2>.<p>Actor-politician Vijay began interviewing his TVK party candidates on Tuesday in preparation for the party's maiden Assembly elections.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/actor-vijay-begins-tvk-candidate-interviews-for-maiden-assembly-poll-3926316">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking tickets cost as high as Rs 3,100 in Delhi and Rs 2,000 in Bengaluru, still sold out</h2>.<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is already on a winning spree at the box office as the tickets for its paid previews are soaring.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dhurandhar-2-advance-booking-tickets-cost-as-high-as-rs-3100-in-delhi-and-rs-2000-in-bengaluru-still-sold-out-3926309">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru fights invisible enemy as the UV index soars as high as 13</h2>.<p>The time window between 11 AM to 4 PM is mostly when the radiation peaks and exposure must be avoided during these hours.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/bengaluru-fights-invisible-enemy-as-the-uv-index-soars-as-high-as-13-3926320">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Arshdeep fined 15% match fee for throwing ball at Daryl Mitchell in the final</h2>.<p>India's left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for throwing the ball "aggressively and inappropriately" at New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tie in Ahmedabad on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-arshdeep-fined-15-match-fee-for-throwing-ball-at-daryl-mitchell-in-the-final-3926470">Read more</a></p>