<h2>Explained | What is Sanchar Saathi? Why order to mandatorily install the app in all smartphones has triggered surveillance concerns</h2>.<p>A row has erupted over the directive of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to mobile phone manufacturers to ensure that the government's cybersecurity application, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for sale in India within 90 days, starting November 28.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/what-is-sanchar-saathi-why-order-to-mandatorily-install-the-app-in-all-smartphones-has-triggered-surveillance-concerns-3816879">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament Monsoon session | Lok Sabha to debate Vande Mataram, 'electoral reforms' next week</h2>.<p>The Lok Sabha will be taking up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' next week and on 'electoral reforms' on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-monsoon-session-lok-sabha-to-debate-vande-mataram-electoral-reforms-next-week-3817185">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pets not allowed outside but 'inside': Rahul Gandhi amid row over bringing dog in Parliament</h2>.<p>Amid a row over his colleague Renuka Chowdhury bringing a stray dog to Parliament House, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said pets are not allowed outside but "inside".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pets-not-allowed-outside-but-inside-rahul-gandhi-amid-row-over-bringing-dog-in-parliament-3817053">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why won't PM Modi fix Delhi's 'airpocalypse'?</h2>.<p>Delhi is, once again, surrounded by a toxic, sulfurous haze, and its air quality was recorded as being just about the worst in the world last month.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-wont-pm-modi-fix-delhis-airpocalypse-3817127">Read more</a></p>.<h2>DGCA probes Air India after plane flown repeatedly without safety certificate</h2>.<p>India's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it was investigating Air India after the airline operated an Airbus A320 aircraft eight times without a valid airworthiness review certificate, a document that ensures compliance with safety standards.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dgca-probes-air-india-after-plane-flown-repeatedly-without-safety-certificate-2-3817194">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Users free to keep or delete Sanchar Saathi: Jyotiraditya Scindia as row over govt-owned app intensifies</h2>.<p>As uproar over the government-owned Sanchar Saathi app grew louder, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the app can be deleted by users.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/users-free-to-keep-or-delete-sanchar-saathi-jyotiraditya-scindia-as-row-over-govt-owned-app-intensifies-3816933">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Apple to resist India's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app as political outcry builds</h2>.<p>Apple does not plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources familiar with the matter said, after the government's move sparked surveillance concerns.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/apple-to-resist-indias-order-to-preload-sanchar-saathi-app-as-political-outcry-builds-3816912">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nehru wanted to build Babri mosque using public funds, but Sardar Patel thwarted his plans: Rajnath Singh</h2>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the "Babri masjid" using public funds, but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel didn't allow his plans to succeed.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/nehru-wanted-to-build-babri-mosque-using-public-funds-but-sardar-patel-thwarted-his-plans-rajnath-singh-3817164">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka power tussle: When will DK Shivakumar become CM? Siddaramaiah answers</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sent out another message of unity after a breakfast meeting at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Both the leaders maintained that they would obey the high command.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-when-will-d-k-shivakumar-become-cm-siddaramaiah-answers-3816824">Read more</a></p>.<h2>New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth'</h2>.<p>The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called 'Seva Teerth', officials said on Tuesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/new-complex-housing-prime-ministers-office-to-be-called-seva-teerth-3817105">Read more</a></p>