<h2>LPG supply will stop for households if they refuse switching to PNG where available: Govt order</h2>.<p>This mandate has been aimed at accelerating gas network expansion and reducing reliance on a single fuel. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-supply-to-stop-if-households-refuse-png-switch-where-available-govt-order-3943944">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Don't believe in rumors': Centre reiterates no shortage anywhere, asks public not to resort to panic buying</h2>.<p>Amid concerns over availability of petrol and diesel, the government on Wednesday assured that there is no shortage of crude oil, and petrol pumps across the country are functioning normally. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dont-believe-in-rumors-centre-reiterates-no-shortage-anywhere-asks-public-not-to-resort-tyo-panic-buying-3944083">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'US negotiating with itself': Iran military spokesperson mocks Trump's claim</h2>.<p>An Iranian military spokesperson lashed out at US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying Washington was negotiating with itself. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-negotiating-with-itself-iran-military-spokesperson-mocks-trumps-claim-3943886">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Narrowed definition, medical board: Key changes proposed in Transgender Persons Amendment Bill explained</h2>.<p>The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (March 24, 2026). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/narrowed-definition-medical-board-key-changes-proposed-in-transgender-persons-amendment-bill-explained-3944013">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru, Hyderabad power half of India's urban growth momentum: Report</h2>.<p>Tech hubs of the south, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, power over half of India's urban growth momentum, creating jobs, boosting consumption, mobility and the future of Indian cities, according to a data report released on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bengaluru-hyderabad-power-half-of-indias-urban-growth-momentum-report-3944079">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | Panic buying sparks fuel rush; people hoard petrol in cookers, cans, tanks</h2>.<p>Amid rumours of fuel shortage, people in various parts of the country have started to hoard petrol and diesel in kitchen appliances like cooker, kitchen jar, milk cans, water tanker, water bucket, and barrels. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/watch-panic-buying-triggers-long-queues-at-fuel-stations-videos-show-people-hoarding-petrol-diesel-in-cookers-milk-cans-and-water-tankers-3943862">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee closes at record low of 94.05 against US dollar</h2>.<p>The rupee slumped 29 paise to close at record low of 94.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as heavy FII outflows and simmering tensions in West Asia kept investors on the edge. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-closes-at-record-low-of-9405-against-us-dollar-3944107">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Why meet in conference room': TMC skips all-party meeting called by Modi govt over West Asia situation</h2>.<p>Trinamool has been on a warpath with the ruling BJP, especially against the backdrop of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-meet-in-conference-room-tmc-skips-all-party-meeting-called-by-modi-govt-over-west-asia-situation-3944229">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Woman's body found in garbage pile, Kengeri police arrest auto driver</h2>.<p>Kengeri police, who were investigating after a body of a woman was found in a heap of trash behind a bus station in west Bengaluru, have found that an autorickshaw had knocked her down. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-womans-body-found-in-garbage-pile-kengeri-police-arrest-auto-driver-3944235">Read more</a></p>.<h2>R Madhavan clarifies smoking scene in 'Dhurandhar 2', says there's no intention to hurt sentiments of Sikh community</h2>.<p>Bollywood actor R Madhavan has cleared his stance on the recent controversy surrounding a scene featured in Dhurandhar: The Revenge where his character was smoking a cigarette while reciting a verse from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/r-madhavan-clarifies-smoking-scene-in-dhurandhar-2-says-theres-no-intention-to-hurt-sentiments-of-sikh-community-3943793">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RCB's $1.7 billion deal includes Rs 540 crore for WPL; BCCI to get 5% commission</h2>.<p>The acquiring consortium includes Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rcbs-17-billion-deal-includes-rs-540-crore-for-wpl-bcci-to-get-5-commission-3944086">Read more</a></p>