<h2>Will have no problem in purchasing goods worth $500 billion from US in next 5 years: Piyush Goyal</h2>.<p>Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said India will have no problem in purchasing goods worth USD 500 billion from the US over the next five years, terming it a very conservative number, given that India's growing economy will generate a demand of about USD 2 trillion.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/will-have-no-problem-in-purchasing-goods-worth-500-billion-from-us-in-next-5-years-piyush-goyal-3891046">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ready to step down if Sangh asks me to do so: Mohan Bhagwat</h2>.<p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh had asked him to continue working despite his age, while stressing that he would step down from the post whenever the organisation directs him to do so.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ready-to-step-down-if-sangh-asks-me-to-do-so-mohan-bhagwat-3891009">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India and Malaysia connected by ‘shared affection’ for Tamil: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India and Malaysia are connected by a shared affection for the Tamil, underlining the strong presence of the language in education, media, and cultural life in the country. Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent, the second largest in the world, with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-and-malaysia-connected-by-shared-affection-for-tamil-pm-modi-3891056">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Caste now exists for political purposes, selfish interests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat</h2>.<p>Bhagwat called for sensitivity and a sensitive approach to address caste-based conflicts. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/caste-now-exists-for-political-purposes-selfish-interests-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-3891164">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian goods to gain edge over China, others in US market after tariff cut to 18%: Piyush Goyal</h2>.<p>Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said Indian goods will have a competitive advantage in US markets compared to products from China and other competitor countries, which face higher levies, following the reduction in reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-goods-to-gain-edge-over-china-others-in-us-market-after-tariff-cut-to-18-piyush-goyal-3891135">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two, including pilot, injured as private aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Vijayapura</h2>.<p>Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/private-mini-aircraft-crashes-both-occupants-eject-out-3891115">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BBMP–GBA transition leaves Bengaluru's street vendors in limbo</h2>.<p>On most mornings in Basavanagudi, flower seller Vanaja is not thinking about sales or customers. Instead, she is calculating how long she can stay put before a police constable asks her to leave.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bbmpgba-transition-leaves-bengalurus-street-vendors-in-limbo-3890653">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian refiners avoid Russian oil in push for US trade deal</h2>.<p>Indian refiners are avoiding Russian oil purchases for delivery in April and are expected to stay away from such trades for longer, refining and trade sources said, a move that could help New Delhi seal a trade pact with Washington.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indian-refiners-avoid-russian-oil-in-push-for-us-trade-deal-3674361">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Four Indian students injured in knife attack in Russia, embassy says</h2>.<p>Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a medical university in Russia's Bashkortostan region on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/four-indian-students-injured-in-knife-attack-in-russia-embassy-says-3891121">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sourav Ganguly backs India's 'high-risk' batting template</h2>.<p>Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday backed the Indian team's aggressive batting template in the T20 World Cup, saying top-order players like Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma should not curb their attacking instincts even on two-paced surfaces.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/sourav-ganguly-backs-indias-high-risk-batting-template-3891183">Read more</a></p>