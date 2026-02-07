<h2>Several Indian goods, including agri, will have zero reciprocal tariff: Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal</h2>.<p>Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressed a press conference on India-US Interim Trade Agreement on Saturday, and said that several Indian goods will have zero reciprocal tariff, including agri products.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/several-indian-goods-including-agri-will-have-zero-reciprocal-tariff-piyush-goyal-on-india-us-trade-deal-3890169">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Time will answer': DK Shivakumar on CM post as Congress power tussle resurfaces in Karnataka</h2>.<p>Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed the CM change issue was “settled”, arguing that the high command had not entertained calls for leadership change.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/time-will-answer-dk-shivakumar-on-cm-post-as-congress-power-tussle-resurfaces-in-karnataka-3890035">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hindu not a noun but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat</h2>.<p>The word Hindu is not a noun but an adjective, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said asserting that all those living in India are Hindus.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hindu-not-a-noun-but-an-adjective-rss-chief-mohan-bhagwat-3890255">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Latecomer student in Gujarat slaps female teacher: 'No one asks me anything at home, who are you to question me?'</h2>.<p>An officer said that amid an outrage after CCTV footage of the January 24 slapping incident went viral, police paraded the accused in public.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/latecomer-student-in-gujarat-slaps-female-teacher-no-one-asks-me-anything-at-home-who-are-you-to-question-me-3890228">Read more</a></p>.<h2>40-50 opposition MPs had barged into Speaker's chamber before PM's scheduled speech in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju</h2>.<p>Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Saturday said that "40-50 opposition MPs" had stormed the chamber of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and spoken "in a nasty way" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled speech in the House.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/40-50-opposition-mps-had-barged-into-speakers-chamber-before-pms-scheduled-speech-in-parliament-kiren-rijiju-3890080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India-US trade deal | From 18% tariffs to $500 billion purchase plan: Key takeaways</h2>.<p>After one year of heightened tensions, negotiations and navigating a hostile economic terrain, the United States and India have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement which will lower tariffs, boost economic cooperation and reshape energy ties.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-trade-deal-from-18-tariffs-to-500-billion-purchase-plan-key-takeaways-3889904">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Heart Was Racing’: Bengaluru entrepreneur’s burnout post sparks workplace debate </h2>.<p>Meenal Goel, founder of CreateHQ Private Limited and a former consultant with KPMG and Deloitte, described the moment her body “gave up” and the immediate changes she made to rebuild her well-being.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/heart-was-racing-bengaluru-entrepreneurs-burnout-post-sparks-workplace-debate-3889939">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Life comes full circle for Saurabh Netravalkar </h2>.<p>The 34-year-old, who was one of the standout players for the US in the the last World Cup is finally playing a major game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/life-comes-full-circle-for-netravalkar-3890318">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh Prime Minister front-runner rejects unity government offer, says his party set to win</h2>.<p>Bangladesh’s leading prime ministerial contender, Tarique Rahman, on Friday rejected a proposal from his main rival for a unity government after elections next week, saying his party was confident of winning on its own.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-prime-minister-front-runner-rejects-unity-government-offer-says-his-party-set-to-win-3890268">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Salman Khan all ears as Mohan Bhagwat addresses RSS centenary event in Mumbai</h2>.<p>Bollywood star Salman Khan was on Saturday seen deeply engrossed in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech at an event in Mumbai to mark the organisation’s centenary celebrations.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/salman-khan-all-ears-as-mohan-bhagwat-addresses-rss-centenary-event-in-mumbai-3890258">Read more</a></p>