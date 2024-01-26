DH Evening Brief: Guessing game continues as Nitish keeps suspense on; Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together

Bihar: Guessing game continues as Nitish Kumar keeps the suspense on
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is keeping the suspense on whether he will dump the Grand Alliance for the BJP and remain in power even as Congress sources on Friday said he refused to speak to their top leader Sonia Gandhi. Read more
Modi-Macron meet: Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together
Tata group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters together, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.
World Court orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza
The World Court on Friday ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.
Adhir Ranjan apologises to TMC's Derek O'Brien for calling him 'foreigner'
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday apologised to Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien for calling him a "foreigner".
75th Republic Day: World leaders congratulate India, laud progress in bilateral ties
Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries on Friday wished India on its 75th Republic Day and expressed their hope for progress in bilateral relations and close people-to-people ties.
CM N Biren Singh silent on reports of imposition of Article 355 in Manipur
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday maintained silence on reports of imposition of Article 355 in the strife-torn state.
However, a senior official, who refused to be named, said the Article, which grants the Centre the authority to assume control of the state’s law and order without dismissing the government, had not been imposed.
Bihar govt may fall in a day or two, says BJP ally HAM (S)
BJP ally and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Kumar Suman said on Friday that the Bihar government may fall in a day or two, amid indications that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could snap ties with the INDIA bloc and return to the NDA.
Taylor Swift's explicit deepfake images swamp social media eluding safeguards
Fake, sexually explicit images of Taylor Swift likely generated by artificial intelligence spread rapidly across social media platforms this week, disturbing fans who saw them and reigniting calls from lawmakers to protect women and crack down on the platforms and technology that spread such images.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season
Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, had informed the club's hierarchy that he would end his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.