Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Guessing game continues as Nitish keeps suspense on; Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together

Here are the top news stories of this evening!
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 14:52 IST

Bihar: Guessing game continues as Nitish Kumar keeps the suspense on

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is keeping the suspense on whether he will dump the Grand Alliance for the BJP and remain in power even as Congress sources on Friday said he refused to speak to their top leader Sonia Gandhi. Read more

Modi-Macron meet: Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together

Tata group and France's Airbus have signed an agreement to manufacture civilian helicopters together, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.


Read more

World Court orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

The World Court on Friday ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Read more

Adhir Ranjan apologises to TMC's Derek O'Brien for calling him 'foreigner'

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday apologised to Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien for calling him a "foreigner".


Read more

75th Republic Day: World leaders congratulate India, laud progress in bilateral ties

Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries on Friday wished India on its 75th Republic Day and expressed their hope for progress in bilateral relations and close people-to-people ties.


Read more

CM N Biren Singh silent on reports of imposition of Article 355 in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday maintained silence on reports of imposition of Article 355 in the strife-torn state.

However, a senior official, who refused to be named, said the Article, which grants the Centre the authority to assume control of the state’s law and order without dismissing the government, had not been imposed.


Read more

Bihar govt may fall in a day or two, says BJP ally HAM (S)

BJP ally and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Kumar Suman said on Friday that the Bihar government may fall in a day or two, amid indications that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could snap ties with the INDIA bloc and return to the NDA.


Read more

Taylor Swift's explicit deepfake images swamp social media eluding safeguards

Fake, sexually explicit images of Taylor Swift likely generated by artificial intelligence spread rapidly across social media platforms this week, disturbing fans who saw them and reigniting calls from lawmakers to protect women and crack down on the platforms and technology that spread such images.


Read more

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Manager Juergen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Klopp, who led Liverpool into the final of the League Cup on Wednesday, had informed the club's hierarchy that he would end his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield at the end of the current campaign.


Read more

(Published 26 January 2024, 14:52 IST)
