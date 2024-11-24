DH Evening Brief | Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Nov 28; Three killed in mob violence over Sambhal mosque survey

Locals pelt stones at security personnel during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
PTI
Lucknow: Three persons were killed and several others, including cops, were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal town, on Sunday. A mob pelted stones and torched vehicles prompting the police to fire tear gas shells during a court-ordered survey of a famous mosque.
From left: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer
Credit: PTI photos
Jeddah: Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants splurged a humongous Rs 27 crore to buy the flamboyant India keeper-batter in the tournament's mega auction here on Sunday.
Ajit Pawar with Eknath Shinde
PTI
In a meeting chaired by party state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunit Tatkare, Pawar was appointed as the leader of the legislative party, and his colleague Anil Patil was reappointed as the chief whip. Patil will oversee the attendance of legislators and address their requests to speak on various topics during the sessions. Meanwhile, the newly-elected assembly members of the Shiv Sena have authorised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to hold talks with the ruling Mahayuti allies for the formation of next government in the state. The Shiv Sena Legislature Party meeting will be held on Sunday evening after all its newly-elected members reach Mumbai.
New York: US SEC will have to serve the summons on Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar in the alleged USD 265 million (Rs 2,200 crore) payoffs through proper diplomatic channels as it has no jurisdiction to summon a foreign national directly, according to sources.
New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka, who resigned from the post of Managing Director last week, has also withdrawn himself from reappointment for the post in the coming AGM, according to an exchange filing.
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav.
Credit: PTI Photo
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district over the survey of a mosque was "orchestrated" by the BJP, the government and the administration "to divert attention from electoral malp...
A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu on Sunday shared that nothing was "official" yet, even as they had announced their separation in a statement released by Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah on November 19.
Pilibhit: An FIR has been registered against unknown persons after the police along with railway staff recovered a 25-foot long iron rod from the Pilibhit-Bareilly railway track under the Jahanabad police station area, officials said on Sunday.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
PTI
Manali/Shimla: The people have taught a befitting lesson to those talking about breaking the country, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Sunday, referring to the Maharashtra Assembly polls where her party-led Mahayuti alliance trounced the Congress-led MV...
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus; Adani Group logo
Credit: PTI and Reuters Photo
Dhaka: A review committee formed by Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday recommended engaging an investigation agency to examine power agreements signed by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime with different business groups, including o...
