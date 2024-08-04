Home
DH Evening Brief | Himanta says Assam will bring law for life imprisonment in 'love jihad' cases; 32 killed in Bangladesh amid renewed protests

Here are the top news this evening!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 13:18 IST

Assam govt to soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his govt would soon bring a law for life imprisonment in 'love jihad' cases.

32 killed as protesters and ruling party supporters clash in Bangladesh

Violent clashes between protestors and the ruling Awami League supporters in Bangladesh on Sunday left 32 people dead and hundreds injured on the first day of a non-cooperation movement announced by the students' movement demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Olympics 2024 | India beat Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out to qualify for semifinals of men's hockey

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes here on Sunday.

9 children dead, 2 injured as house wall collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Nine children were killed and two others injured after a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday, a senior official said.

After Congress, CPI(M), CPI submit breach of privilege notices against Amit Shah

CPI(M) and CPI have submitted breach of privilege notices against Home Minister Amit Shah accusing them of misleading the Rajya Sabha by claiming in the House that the Kerala government did not act on early warnings issued to it on the devastating landslides in Wayanad that claimed over 200 lives.

'Kerala govt, Centre must be held accountable for Wayanad landslides,' say civic groups

Stating that the state government of Kerala and the Union government have failed to implement recommendations to protect the Western Ghats as well as people, the National Working Group and River Valley Forum of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) said both should be held accountable for the Wayanad disaster.

Centre to bring bill to amend Waqf Act, Karnataka BJP leader highlights his letter to PM Modi

The central government is set to table a bill in the Parliament that will amendment the Waqf Act, as per several media reports.

'Tukde Tukde gang silent on minor's rape in Ayodhya as accused is a Muslim': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday (August 4) targeted Opposition leaders over the recent gangrape of a minor in Ayodhya that was reported two months after the crime was committed.

TMC's Derek O'Brien shares 'proof' of Modi govt admitting no fund allocated to West Bengal under MGNREGS

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that the Centre "admitted" in the Parliament that West Bengal has not been given any fund under MGNREGS.

Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen falls to Viktor Axelsen in semis, to play bronze-medal playoff

India's dream of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to reigning champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals at the Paris Games here on Sunday.

