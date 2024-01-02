JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: Home secy to meet truckers over new law's hit-and-run provision; 5 dead after plane catches fire at Tokyo airport

Here are the top news stories of the day!
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 14:10 IST

Union Home secretary to meet protesting truckers to resolve issue of new law's hit-and-run provision: Report

The Union Home Secretary is meeting protesting truckers in the evening amid a stir by drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases, and the issue is likely to be resolved amicably, sources said on Tuesday. Read more

5 killed in plane collision fire at Tokyo airport; all 379 passengers, crew of Japan Airlines flight escape unhurt

A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated. Read more

Will Nitish Kumar upset Opposition unity?

Bihar’s political circles are abuzz over Kumar’s possible moves despite denials from his party. Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, who belongs to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is the power behind the throne with 79 members in the 243-member Assembly, cancelling his visit to Australia is an indication that there is more to it than meets the eye. Read more

Speculations over Soren's future; JMM-led coalition to meet on Wednesday

The opposition BJP has alleged that Ahmad was made to quit so that the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren could contest the Gandey seat in case of ED's action against Soren. Read more

Reluctant Sharmila now ready to shoulder responsibility to revive Congress in Andhra

Bringing curtains down on a long drawn suspense, Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, Y S Sharmila had finally announced she is going to merge her YSRTP with the Congress. Read more

Kerala minister retracts controversial remarks on bishops meeting PM Modi after criticism from Church

With the bishops stepping up their protest, Kerala cultural affairs minister and CPM leader Saji Cheriyan has withdrawn his ridiculing remark against bishops who attended the Prime Minister's Christmas feast, but firmly stuck to his resentment over not raising the Manipur issue during the meeting. Read more

312 Covid sub-variant JN.1 cases detected across India

A total of 312 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with about 47 per cent of them recorded in Kerala, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Tuesday. Read more

Dalit woman raped, strangled to death by cop in Agra

The brother of the victim said that the woman and the cop knew each other well as they had studied together. The cop had also promised to marry her but later on backtracked on his word. Read more

With Russian oil imports falling, India turns to Saudi Arabia

India increased imports of Saudi oil in December as payment problems drove its Russian oil buys to an 11-month low, with at least five cargoes of the sweet Sokol variant heading to other locations, data from vessel tracking agencies showed. Read more

(Published 02 January 2024, 14:10 IST)
