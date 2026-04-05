<h2>The Great 'Rescue': How US pulled off 'miraculous' extraction of its airman in Iran</h2>.<p>The US military have rescued a second airman of the downed F-15E fighter jet in an operation that is being hailed as the most "daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/the-great-rescue-how-us-pulled-off-miraculous-extraction-of-its-airman-in-iran-3956921">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress accuses Himanta's wife of holding multiple passports, seeks probe into affidavit</h2>.<p>Congress on Sunday claimed that Assam 'Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife has passports from three different countries and businesses and assets in UAE and the United States which were not reflected in his election affidavit.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-congress-accuses-himantas-wife-of-holding-multiple-passports-seeks-probe-into-affidavit-3956883">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'TMC's maha-jungleraj': PM Modi's scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee over Malda gherao incident</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee's TMC and its "maha jungleraj" as he raked up the hours-long gherao of judicial officers in Malda.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmcs-maha-jungleraj-pm-modis-scathing-attack-on-mamata-banerjee-over-malda-gherao-incident-3957051">Read more</a></p>.<h2>April Assembly polls: Rising heat, erratic rains to test climate risk preparedness</h2>.<p>As parties hit the ground for the high-stakes electoral battles in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, experts have warned that lack of adequate mitigation measures may expose crores of voters and lakhs of election duty officials to climate risks, especially heatwaves combined with humidity.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/april-assembly-polls-rising-heat-erratic-rains-to-test-climate-risk-preparedness-3956976">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Iran’s military leaders terminated': Trump shares video of strike in Tehran claiming it killed top leaders</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump shared a video of a strike on Tehran, claiming that it was responsible for the death of several Iranian military leaders.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/irans-military-leaders-terminated-trump-shares-video-of-strike-in-tehran-claiming-it-killed-top-leaders-3956757">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi is trying to strike fear in Christian institutions': Mallikarjun Kharge on FCRA amendment</h2>.<p>Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to amend the FCRA to attack Christian institutions, NGOs and civil society working in the field of public and social welfare.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-fcra-amendments-attack-on-christian-institutions-ngos-congress-chief-mallikarjun-kharge-3956935">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Dhurandhar' features in PM Modi's address as he attacks Oppn</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, alleged that the LDF and UDF dismissed films such as Kerala Story, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar as false, and the parties have become "pro at lying."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-dhurandhar-features-in-pm-modis-address-as-he-attacks-oppn-3956773">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Judicial infrastructure not optional but essential: CJI Surya Kant</h2>.<p>State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional but essential, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday here.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/judicial-infrastructure-not-optional-but-essential-cji-surya-kant-3956877">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RCB vs CSK Live Updates | Hosts look to extend winning start against struggling CSK</h2>.<p>RCB vs CSK, one of the most awaited fixtures of the season is here. Follow our live blog for latest updates. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rcb-vs-csk-live-score-updates-royal-challengers-bengaluru-vs-chennai-super-kings-virat-kohli-sanju-samson-ruturaj-gaikwad-rajat-patidar-chinnaswamy-stadium-3957026">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Moody's cuts India's FY27 GDP growth estimates to 6% amid West Asia conflict</h2>.<p>Moody's Ratings has slashed India's economic growth estimates for the current fiscal to 6 per cent from 6.8 per cent earlier, saying the ongoing conflict in West Asia will moderate growth momentum and raise inflation risks.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/moodys-cuts-indias-fy27-gdp-growth-estimates-to-6-amid-west-asia-conflict-3956783">Read more</a></p>