DH Evening Brief | 'If goal is to strip itself of neutrality, EC doing remarkable job': Congress; Firecracker ban defiance makes Delhi world's most polluted city

New Delhi topped charts on Friday as the world's most polluted city after revellers defying a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, helped drive air quality to hazardous levels.
A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pulled up Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar over his statements on revisiting the Shakti scheme -- which offers free bus travel to women in the state -- Siddaramaiah's deputy has changed his tune.
"Mahila hoon, maal nahi", Shaina N C, Shiv Sena Mahayuti candidate posted on X on Friday, slamming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Arvind Sawant against a controversial statement he made recently.
The Indian Army began patrolling at Demchok on Friday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.
Amid a raging battle over the apportionment of assets between Y S Sharmila and her elder brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, an Andhra Pradesh Congress leader requested police to extend and enhance security to Sharmila, citing 'potential threats' to her safety.
CCTV footage purportedly of the shooting incident that surfaced on social media on Friday showed one of the two accused touching Akash Sharma's feet before the other opened fire on him.
Former President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge and is out for unchecked power, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday in an unprecedented attack on her Republican rival ahead of next week's election.
According to the United Nations 2024 is “the biggest election year in human history” with half of the world’s population – some 3.7 billion people in 72 countries – able to vote. Yet some elections are more consequential than others which is why the world is watching as the US goes to the polls.
Israel pounded Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of powerful airstrikes early on Friday morning after issuing evacuation orders to residents, in the first such strikes in days targeting the dense urban area, Reuters witnesses said.
New Zealand reduced India to 86 for 4 after being dismissed for 235 in the first innings on the opening day of the third Test here on Friday.