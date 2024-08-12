DH Evening Brief | IIT Madras tops for 6th straight year in NIRF ranking; Sebi's delay in Adani probe allowed Modi to navigate polls, says Congress

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remained on the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2024 for the sixth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was ranked as the best university for the ninth year in a row, according to the Ministry of Education.
Stepping up the attack over the Adani issue, the Congress on Monday pounded on the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi), alleging that the market regulator is seeking to project an “image of hyperactivity” following the new Hindenburg report on its chief Madhuri Buch, but reminded that what matters is actions not activities.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the R G Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the CBI if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.
The Centre on Monday issued an advisory to private news channels to carry a date and timestamp on visuals of natural disasters and major accidents while reporting on such incidents.
Ahead of this year's Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir finds itself under an unprecedented security blanket in view of the high degree of threat perception following a chain of terror attacks in the region in recent months.
Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board members on Monday welcomed the Centre's move to bring Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.
Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Monday directed the General Administration Department to make arrangements for the hoisting of national flag on Independence Day by his cabinet colleague Atishi, in what could emerge as a new flashpoint between the L-G office and AAP dispensation.
In a significant development, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday put the ball in Centre’s court on the vexed reservation issue saying that it would be the government if it decides to increase the cap of reservation above 50 per cent.
Retail inflation declined to 3.54 per cent in July, slipping below the Reserve Bank's targeted 4 per cent for the first time in nearly 5 years, as food prices cooled, government data showed on Monday.
Bharti Enterprises' estimated USD 4 billion deal on Monday to acquire about 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group, Britain's largest broadband and mobile company, is the latest in the list of Indian companies buying firms in the UK since the turn of the millennium.
Days after the resignation of the Bangladesh Bank governor, two deputy governors and the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUI) have resigned following the directives from the interim government, a media report said on Monday.
China’s state-run media used the nation’s gold medal haul at the Paris Olympics — which tied the US total of 40 — as the latest sign that it can rival America on the global stage.
