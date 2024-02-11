DH Evening Brief: Imran Khan-backed independents lead in final tally in Pak polls; Modi says BJP will cross 370-seat mark

Pakistan’s election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday's general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is confident that the BJP will cross the 370 seat-mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and that even the Opposition leaders in Parliament are saying the ruling coalition will secure more than 400 seats.
Read more
Uttarakhand Police on Sunday arrested Abdul Malik, the alleged 'mastermind' of the violence that rocked Haldwani town in the hill state on Thursday after an 'illegally built' madrasa and a mosque were razed.
Read more
Haryana authorities have sealed the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district, placing concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.
Read more
Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the candidature of journalist Sagarika Ghose and former MP Sushmita Dev besides two others for the Rajya Sabha election from West Bengal while benching three sitting MPs.
Read more
Pilot said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is very much part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), and expressed confidence that a way forward will be found in seat-sharing talks with her party.
A Bill to increase the legal age of marriage for girls from 18 years to 21 years, introduced with much fanfare two years ago, is among four bills that will lapse with the end of the current Lok Sabha.
Read more
Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan said that the tactical understanding between the UDF and the BJP was evident with RSP MP N K Premachandran's participation in the lunch hosted by Modi.
Read more
More than 80 per cent of the total 36,640 transplants from dead and living donors between 1995 and 2021 were performed on men, with the government saying it has taken several steps to address the gender disparity in the sphere.
Read more
Myanmar's junta made military service mandatory for all young men and women, state media said, as it struggles to contain armed rebel forces fighting for greater autonomy in various parts of the country.
Read more