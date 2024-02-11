JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: Imran Khan-backed independents lead in final tally in Pak polls; Modi says BJP will cross 370-seat mark

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 13:39 IST

Imran Khan's party-backed independents lead in final tally in Pakistan elections

Pakistan’s election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday's general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats.

BJP will cross 370-seat mark in Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is confident that the BJP will cross the 370 seat-mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and that even the Opposition leaders in Parliament are saying the ruling coalition will secure more than 400 seats.

Haldwani violence 'mastermind' held in Delhi; internet back in town after 4 days

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday arrested Abdul Malik, the alleged 'mastermind' of the violence that rocked Haldwani town in the hill state on Thursday after an 'illegally built' madrasa and a mosque were razed.

Haryana seals borders with Punjab to stop farmers' march from entering Delhi; suspends internet in 7 districts

Haryana authorities have sealed the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district, placing concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road ahead of the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.

Journalist Sagarika Ghose joins TMC, to contest Rajya Sabha election

Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the candidature of journalist Sagarika Ghose and former MP Sushmita Dev besides two others for the Rajya Sabha election from West Bengal while benching three sitting MPs.

A few switching sides won't impact I.N.D.I.A., Mamata still part of alliance: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is very much part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), and expressed confidence that a way forward will be found in seat-sharing talks with her party.

Bill seeking to increase marriage age of girls among four to lapse

A Bill to increase the legal age of marriage for girls from 18 years to 21 years, introduced with much fanfare two years ago, is among four bills that will lapse with the end of the current Lok Sabha.

Lunch with Modi triggers allegations of 'Congress and BJP nexus' in Kerala

Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan said that the tactical understanding between the UDF and the BJP was evident with RSP MP N K Premachandran's participation in the lunch hosted by Modi.

More than 80% of organ transplants between 1995 and 2021 done on men

More than 80 per cent of the total 36,640 transplants from dead and living donors between 1995 and 2021 were performed on men, with the government saying it has taken several steps to address the gender disparity in the sphere.

Myanmar junta enforces mandatory military service for young people

Myanmar's junta made military service mandatory for all young men and women, state media said, as it struggles to contain armed rebel forces fighting for greater autonomy in various parts of the country.

(Published 11 February 2024, 13:39 IST)
