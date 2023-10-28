DH Evening Brief: India abstains in UN vote on Israel-Hamas war; Mahua Moitra confirms sharing login credentials with Hiranandani

Terrorism knows no borders: India to UNGA as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas war
Terrorism is a 'malignancy' and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Read more
Mahua Moitra confirms sharing login credentials with Hiranandani, denies taking cash
TMC's Mahua Moitra has been accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani where the latter alleged that Moitra shared her Lok Sabha email ID, enabling him to furnish information targeting the Adani Group, which she would subsequently raise in Parliament. Read more
Pay Rs 20 crore or be shot: Mukesh Ambani receives death threat
Reliance Group Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani
Credit: PTI Photo
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an email threatening to shoot him dead if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Read more
Israeli military says entered north Gaza overnight, still 'in the field'
The Israeli military said on Saturday it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations with infantry and armoured corps in the besieged Palestinian enclave as it steps up its assault on the Hamas militant group. Read more
Several Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former MLAs, join BJP
Several leaders, including former MLAs Chandra Shekhar Vaid, Nandlal Poonia, former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal on Saturday joined the BJP after leaving the Congress. Read more
Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges in Chhattisgarh if Congress retains power
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised free education in government schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh and Rs 4,000 a year for ‘tendu’ leaves collectors if his party retains power in the state. Read more
Ayodhya Ram temple becomes bone of contention between BJP, Congress ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls
A war of words has erupted in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after the Congress objected to the ruling BJP putting up hoardings taking credit for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Read more
Explained | Charges against 8 Indian navy veterans who worked for Dahra Global in Qatar
Eight retired Indian Navy members were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar on Thursday, a verdict that has "deeply shocked" the Indian state. Read more
How Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week suggestion may affect mental & physical health of youngsters
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s statement on a desired 70-hour work week for youngsters to help India compete on the global stage has garnered much flak on social media. Read more