DH Evening Brief: India asks Canada to provide proof of allegations over Nijjar's killing; Kohli hits 49th ODI ton to equal Sachin's record

Where is the evidence? Indian High Commissioner asks Canadian govt on allegations over Nijjar's killing
Canada's investigation into the murder of a Sikh extremist has been tainted by a high-level Canadian official's public statements, India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has said as he asked Ottawa to provide evidence to back up its allegations. Read more
Kohli hits 49th ODI ton to equal Sachin's record
Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today, hit his 49th ODI century at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in the format. Read more
CM Baghel launches Congress manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, promises caste census
The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, Rs 3,200 for per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme. Read more
Bihar caste survey deliberately showed inflated Muslim, Yadav population: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of deliberately showing inflated Muslim and Yadav population in the state's caste survey as part of its "appeasement politics". Read more
Second leopard spotted in Bengaluru off NICE Road, rescue ops on
Days after the leopard operation in Kudlu gate, forest officials have spent the past 24 hours on the train of another big cat which was sighted next to a house near Lakshmi Devi Temple in Chikka Togur off NICE Road in south east Bengaluru. Read more
Work-from-home directions issued for 50% staff in govt, private offices amid worsening air quality in Delhi
Work-from-home directions have been issued for 50 per cent staff in government, private offices amid worsening air quality in Delhi. Read more
Iran says US 'will be hit hard' if no ceasefire in Gaza
Iran said that the United States would "be hit hard" if Washington did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza, the country's Minister of Defence was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday. Read more
Netizens go gaga as Salman-Hrithik-Shah Rukh come together in Tiger 3
It's worth saying, that Salman Khan is coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood, in Tiger 3. While the film is about to bring the next level of action to the big screens, what has grabbed the fire on social media now is the cameo of Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3. Read more