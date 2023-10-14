Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: India bowlers shine as Pakistan all out for 191 runs in ICC WC; BJP had no hand in Chandrababu’s arrest, says AP unit chief

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 12:46 IST

ICC World Cup: Indian bowlers shine as Pakistan all out for 191 runs

[object Object]

India celebrate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Team India's brilliant bowling performance restricted Pakistan to 191 runs in the World Cup match on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Read more

BJP had no hand in TDP chief Chandrababu’s arrest: AP unit chief Purandeswari

[object Object]

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP played no role in the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, Andhra Pradesh unit president D Purandeswari said on Saturday.

Read more

'Such eyewash fools no one': Congress on govt's probe into Adani Group's Mumbai airports

[object Object]

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Congress on Saturday described the government's probe into the accounts of Adani Group's two airports as an "eyewash" and "sham", claiming that that the Centre is desperately trying to save its face by switching into PR mode to show that it has swung into action against the Prime Minister's "favourite" business group.

Read more

UN chief: Reuters journalist's death in Lebanon shows danger of Israel-Hamas conflict spillover

[object Object]

Smoke is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The death of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed while working in southern Lebanon, demonstrates the enormous risk that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas will spill over into Lebanon, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

Read more

'Murder of dreams, aspirations of youths': Rahul Gandhi slams BRS over woman job aspirant's suicide in Telangana

[object Object]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Saturday slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman preparing for competitive exams, with Rahul Gandhi saying this was not a suicide but murder of the dreams and aspirations of youths.

Read more

24 security personnel convicted by UP court for supplying arms to Naxals, terrorists

[object Object]
Gavel (Image for representation)

Credit: iStock Photo

A local court in Rampur has sentenced 24 security personnel including two from the CRPF to 10 years of imprisonment for supplying arms and ammunition to criminals, Naxalites and terrorists in 2010.

Read more

'This is Sparta': Netizens share their excitement for India-Pakistan World Cup match

[object Object]

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_14_2023_000135A)

Kunal Patil

All the cricket enthusiasts have their eyes set to the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Social media is abuzz with netizens posting their excitement for the match. 

Read more

Corruption embedded in Cong's DNA: BJP after I-T sleuths seize Rs 42 crore from Karnataka contractor

[object Object]

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

Credit: PTI File Photo


The BJP on Saturday alleged that corruption is embedded in the Congress' DNA as it linked the party with a contractor from whose residence the Income Tax Department allegedly recovered Rs 42 crore in cash during a search operation in Bengaluru.

Read more 

CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

[object Object]

CBI logo.

Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok having booked 24 persons including government officials and private individuals for allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents, officials said Saturday.

Read more

MP Assembly Election 2023: Early voters in Indore to get free poha, jalebi

[object Object]

Poha - an Indian snack popular as a breakfast item.

Credit: iStock Photo

The proprietors of shops located in '56 Dukan', a famous food hub in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, have decided to offer free snacks comprising poha and jalebi to those casting votes early in the upcoming assembly elections, a move aimed at boosting the voter turnout.

Read more

(Published 14 October 2023, 12:46 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIsraelPalestineN Chandrababu NaiduIsrael-Palestine Conflict

