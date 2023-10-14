DH Evening Brief: India bowlers shine as Pakistan all out for 191 runs in ICC WC; BJP had no hand in Chandrababu’s arrest, says AP unit chief

ICC World Cup: Indian bowlers shine as Pakistan all out for 191 runs
India celebrate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
Team India's brilliant bowling performance restricted Pakistan to 191 runs in the World Cup match on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
BJP had no hand in TDP chief Chandrababu’s arrest: AP unit chief Purandeswari
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The BJP played no role in the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, Andhra Pradesh unit president D Purandeswari said on Saturday.
'Such eyewash fools no one': Congress on govt's probe into Adani Group's Mumbai airports
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Congress on Saturday described the government's probe into the accounts of Adani Group's two airports as an "eyewash" and "sham", claiming that that the Centre is desperately trying to save its face by switching into PR mode to show that it has swung into action against the Prime Minister's "favourite" business group.
UN chief: Reuters journalist's death in Lebanon shows danger of Israel-Hamas conflict spillover
Smoke is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The death of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed while working in southern Lebanon, demonstrates the enormous risk that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas will spill over into Lebanon, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.
'Murder of dreams, aspirations of youths': Rahul Gandhi slams BRS over woman job aspirant's suicide in Telangana
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Congress on Saturday slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman preparing for competitive exams, with Rahul Gandhi saying this was not a suicide but murder of the dreams and aspirations of youths.
24 security personnel convicted by UP court for supplying arms to Naxals, terrorists
Credit: iStock Photo
A local court in Rampur has sentenced 24 security personnel including two from the CRPF to 10 years of imprisonment for supplying arms and ammunition to criminals, Naxalites and terrorists in 2010.
'This is Sparta': Netizens share their excitement for India-Pakistan World Cup match
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_14_2023_000135A)
All the cricket enthusiasts have their eyes set to the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Social media is abuzz with netizens posting their excitement for the match.
Corruption embedded in Cong's DNA: BJP after I-T sleuths seize Rs 42 crore from Karnataka contractor
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The BJP on Saturday alleged that corruption is embedded in the Congress' DNA as it linked the party with a contractor from whose residence the Income Tax Department allegedly recovered Rs 42 crore in cash during a search operation in Bengaluru.
CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok
CBI logo.
Credit: PTI Photo
The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok having booked 24 persons including government officials and private individuals for allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents, officials said Saturday.
MP Assembly Election 2023: Early voters in Indore to get free poha, jalebi
Poha - an Indian snack popular as a breakfast item.
Credit: iStock Photo
The proprietors of shops located in '56 Dukan', a famous food hub in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, have decided to offer free snacks comprising poha and jalebi to those casting votes early in the upcoming assembly elections, a move aimed at boosting the voter turnout.
