DH Evening Brief: India-China troop disengagement complete; Trudeau govt accuses Amit Shah of plotting to kill Khalistanis in Canada

The Canadian government alleged on Tuesday that Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was behind the plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. Read more
Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa.
Credit: Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested more than four months ago in a murder case, walked out of jail here on Wednesday, hours after the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery. Read more
In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old taekwondo player was beheaded allegedly by his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, about 200 kilometres from here, over a land dispute on Wednesday. Read more
Directing a fresh investigation, a Delhi court has set aside the discharge of former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir, and others in a case where flat buyers were reportedly cheated. Read more
The BJP has made it clear that it will not campaign for ally NCP's candidate Nawab Malik in the assembly polls due to his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, but has no objection to his daughter's candidature. Read more
The FA said that women players across its competitions are allowed to wear clothing that follows their religious beliefs after former Somalia captain Iqra Ismail was prevented from playing a match for not wearing shorts. Read more
Tired of her Kamala Harris signs disappearing from her Springfield, Missouri, front yard, Laura McCaskill taped a tracking device to one to see where it might end up. Read more
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya began on Wednesday with a procession of more than a dozen tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana. Read more
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan opened an "unauthorised" bank account soliciting funds for Delhi riot victims and some of this public money was withdrawn in cash and handed over to him, the ED claimed Wednesday after it filed a charge sheet against him. Read more