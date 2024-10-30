Home
DH Evening Brief: India-China troop disengagement complete; Trudeau govt accuses Amit Shah of plotting to kill Khalistanis in Canada

Here ae the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 14:03 IST

Amit Shah behind plot to kill Khalistanis in Canada: Trudeau government

The Canadian government alleged on Tuesday that Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was behind the plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. Read more

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan released from Ballari prison after getting interim bail

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Credit: Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested more than four months ago in a murder case, walked out of jail here on Wednesday, hours after the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery. Read more

17-year-old boy beheaded over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old taekwondo player was beheaded allegedly by his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, about 200 kilometres from here, over a land dispute on Wednesday. Read more

Delhi court orders fresh probe against Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir in cheating case

Directing a fresh investigation, a Delhi court has set aside the discharge of former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir, and others in a case where flat buyers were reportedly cheated. Read more

BJP won't campaign for ally NCP's Nawab Malik, but has no issues with daughter's candidature

The BJP has made it clear that it will not campaign for ally NCP's candidate Nawab Malik in the assembly polls due to his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, but has no objection to his daughter's candidature. Read more

Shorts not a requirement for women, FA says after Muslim player barred from match

The FA said that women players across its competitions are allowed to wear clothing that follows their religious beliefs after former Somalia captain Iqra Ismail was prevented from playing a match for not wearing shorts. Read more

Lawn-sign wars: US voters use trackers, cameras to deter political theft

Tired of her Kamala Harris signs disappearing from her Springfield, Missouri, front yard, Laura McCaskill taped a tracking device to one to see where it might end up. Read more

Tableaux on Ramayana scenes part of Ayodhya Deepotsav procession

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya began on Wednesday with a procession of more than a dozen tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana. Read more

Amanatullah Khan took public funds meant for Delhi riot victims: ED

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan opened an "unauthorised" bank account soliciting funds for Delhi riot victims and some of this public money was withdrawn in cash and handed over to him, the ED claimed Wednesday after it filed a charge sheet against him. Read more

Published 30 October 2024, 14:03 IST
