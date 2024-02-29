JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: India clocks 8.4% GDP growth in Oct-Dec quarter; Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh arrested, suspended by TMC

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 13:33 IST

Beating expectations, India's Oct-Dec quarter GDP grew 8.4%

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying and construction sectors.

Read more

Sandeshkhali case: Hours after arrest, Shajahan Sheikh suspended from TMC for six years

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse and land grab in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was on Thursday suspended from the party for six years, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

Read more

Six rebels disqualified, Congress believes crisis over in Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday appeared to have staved off a crisis staring at his government for now with the Congress managing a compromise in Himachal Pradesh while acting tough on six rebel MLAs who sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election, getting them disqualified from the Assembly in a lightning fashion.

Read more

Supreme Court dismisses Vedanta's appeal to reopen Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a Vedanta group's plea against the closure of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The plant has been closed since May 2018 after 13 people were killed as police opened fire to quell a protest over alleged pollution caused by it.

Read more

Temple Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly again after its defeat in Council

A bill that sought to collect funds from temples with over Rs 10 lakh annual income, which was defeated by the opposition BJP-JD(S) combine in the legislative council last week, was taken up for reconsideration and passed by the legislative assembly once again on Thursday.

Read more

Cabinet approves Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme —'PM Surya Muft Bijli Yojana'— for 1 crore households

The government on Thursday approved a rooftop solar scheme, PM-Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojna, with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, to provide up to Rs 78,000 subsidy for the installation of solar plants and 300 units free power for one crore households.

Read more

Centre clears 3 semiconductor plants with investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore

The government on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore. The construction of all three units will start within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Union Cabinet cleared proposals.

Read more

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 15-month low of 3.6% in January

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a 15-month low of 3.6 per cent in January, on account of poor performance of sectors like refinery products, fertiliser, steel and electricity, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Read more

Gaza health authorities say Israeli fire on people waiting for aid killed 70 Palestinians

Health authorities in Gaza said on Thursday Israeli fire on people waiting for aid near Gaza City had killed more than 70 and wounded 280, with one hospital saying it had received 10 bodies and dozens of injured patients.

Read more

Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war, says Moscow can strike Western targets

President Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West.

Read more

(Published 29 February 2024, 13:33 IST)
