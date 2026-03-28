<h2>'Govt ensuring West Asia conflict impact does not affect families and farmers': PM Modi</h2>.<p>India is tackling challenges coming from the ongoing West Asia conflict, while ensuring that the country is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its citizens, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/govt-ensuring-west-asia-conflict-impact-does-not-affect-families-and-farmers-pm-modi-3947641">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK releases first list of candidates, Stalin renominated from Kolathur<br></h2>.<p>The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday finalised the seat-sharing talks with its allies and has decided to contest from 164 of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-dmk-releases-first-list-of-candidates-stalin-renominated-from-kolathur-3947757">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru professor booked for calling student 'terrorist' during class</h2>.<p>Police registered the case suo motu after a video of the incident surfaced on the microblogging site X.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-professor-booked-for-calling-student-terrorist-during-class-3947852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iran writes 'Thank You India' on missile fired at Israel<br></h2>.<p>Visuals shared online show Iran putting hand written 'thank you' notes for India, Germany, Pakistan, and Spain on missiles, fired at Israel and other countries.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-thank-you-india-on-missile-fired-at-israel-3947534">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal's ex-PM K P Sharma Oli arrested over deaths during Gen Z protests</h2>.<p>Officials said police are investigating whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z anti-corruption protests last September.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/asia/nepals-ex-pm-k-p-sharma-oli-arrested-over-deaths-during-gen-z-protests-3947473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | M S Dhoni set to miss first two weeks of IPL due to calf strain<br></h2>.<p>'M S Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026,' said CSK in a statement.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-m-s-dhoni-set-to-miss-first-two-weeks-of-ipl-due-to-calf-strain-3947565">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fire breaks out at Laxmi Narayan ‘Mahayajna’ in Ayodhya, triggers panic<br></h2>.<p>Sources said that hundreds of devotees were present at the pandal but all of them had left the venue before the fire spread.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/fire-breaks-out-at-laxmi-narayan-mahayajna-in-ayodhya-triggers-panic-3947810">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rs 1,000 fine for dog owner if pet found without leash on street under proposed Delhi Municipal Corporation Act revision<br></h2>.<p>Under the proposed amendments, the fine for tethering cattle on a public road will also rise from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. Additionally, defacing or destroying a house number, which currently incurs a Rs 50 fine, will be increased to Rs 1,000.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/rs-1000-fine-for-dog-owner-if-pet-found-without-leash-on-street-under-proposed-delhi-municipal-corporation-act-revision-3947791">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In maiden budget, Bengaluru North City Corporation prioritises infra, welfare<br></h2>.<p>The budget strikes a balance between infrastructure development and welfare, with allocations for health, education, and climate action initiatives.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/in-maiden-budget-bengaluru-north-city-corporation-prioritises-infra-welfare-3947604">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Amit Shah releases 'charge sheet' against TMC, says polls key to nation’s security<br></h2>.<p>Launching a broadside at the ruling TMC in Kolkata, Shah alleged that during its 15-year rule, the state had become the country’s "principal corridor for infiltration, appeasement politics and border insecurity".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-amit-shah-releases-charge-sheet-against-tmc-says-polls-key-to-nations-security-3947687">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan PM Sharif condemns continued Israeli attacks on Iran during phone call with Pezeshkian<br></h2>.<p>“During their detailed conversation that lasted over one hour, the two leaders held extensive discussions regarding the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-pm-sharif-condemns-continued-israeli-attacks-on-iran-during-phone-call-with-pezeshkian-3947752">Read more</a></p>