Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: India forms panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist in US; SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 12:30 IST

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil: India forms probe panel

[object Object]

India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil. Read more

In setback to AAP government, SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy by 6 months

[object Object]

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Centre's decision to extend the tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was all set to demit office on November 30, by six more months. Read more

No one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

[object Object]

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it. Read more

Dravid gets extension as India coach despite World Cup heartbreak

[object Object]

Rahul Dravid will stay on as India head coach following an extension of his contract, which had expired with the 50-overs home World Cup earlier this month, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Read more

Couple's argument leads to diversion of Lufthansa flight at Delhi airport

[object Object]

An argument between a couple led to the diversion of a Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight to Delhi on Wednesday following which they were deboarded, official sources said. Read more

Russia is preparing a 'loyalty agreement requirement' for foreigners

[object Object]

Russia's interior ministry has prepared draft legislation that would force foreigners to sign a "loyalty agreement" forbidding them from criticising official policy, discrediting Soviet military history or contravening traditional family values. Read more

Free grain distribution to 81.35 cr poor under PMGKAY scheme extended for 5 years

[object Object]

With general elections scheduled for April-May next year, the government on Wednesday extended the PMGKAY scheme to provide 5 kilogrammes of free foodgrains per month to 81.35 crore poor for another five years that would cost the exchequer about Rs 11.80 lakh crore. Read more

Prosus cuts Byju's valuation to under Rs 25,000 crore

[object Object]

Tech investor Prosus NV said on Wednesday it was valuing Indian education firm Byju's at under Rs 25,000 crore, 86 per cent less than its peak valuation of  Rs 1.83 lakh crore last year, after the company struggled with governance and cash-flow problems. Read more

'Being my translator can be a dangerous job': Rahul Gandhi shares humorous campaign tale

[object Object]

After an intense campaign in Telangana to garner votes for his party in the assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a humorous story on Wednesday about how the translator of one of his speeches faced some challenges. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 November 2023, 12:30 IST)
