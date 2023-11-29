DH Evening Brief: India forms panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist in US; SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil: India forms probe panel
India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil. Read more
In setback to AAP government, SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy by 6 months
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Centre's decision to extend the tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was all set to demit office on November 30, by six more months. Read more
No one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally
Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it. Read more
Dravid gets extension as India coach despite World Cup heartbreak
Rahul Dravid will stay on as India head coach following an extension of his contract, which had expired with the 50-overs home World Cup earlier this month, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Read more
Couple's argument leads to diversion of Lufthansa flight at Delhi airport
An argument between a couple led to the diversion of a Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight to Delhi on Wednesday following which they were deboarded, official sources said. Read more
Russia is preparing a 'loyalty agreement requirement' for foreigners
Russia's interior ministry has prepared draft legislation that would force foreigners to sign a "loyalty agreement" forbidding them from criticising official policy, discrediting Soviet military history or contravening traditional family values. Read more
Free grain distribution to 81.35 cr poor under PMGKAY scheme extended for 5 years
With general elections scheduled for April-May next year, the government on Wednesday extended the PMGKAY scheme to provide 5 kilogrammes of free foodgrains per month to 81.35 crore poor for another five years that would cost the exchequer about Rs 11.80 lakh crore. Read more
Prosus cuts Byju's valuation to under Rs 25,000 crore
Tech investor Prosus NV said on Wednesday it was valuing Indian education firm Byju's at under Rs 25,000 crore, 86 per cent less than its peak valuation of Rs 1.83 lakh crore last year, after the company struggled with governance and cash-flow problems. Read more
'Being my translator can be a dangerous job': Rahul Gandhi shares humorous campaign tale
After an intense campaign in Telangana to garner votes for his party in the assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a humorous story on Wednesday about how the translator of one of his speeches faced some challenges. Read more