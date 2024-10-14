DH Evening Brief | India hits back at Canada for comments on High Commissioner; Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan was also target of shooters

Baba Siddique case: Zeeshan received threats; both father, son were targets, claim accused
Zeeshan Siddiqui, a Congress MLA and the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, had received threats a few days before the shooting on Saturday.
Waqf Bill: Opposition MPs boycott Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting
Several opposition MPs boycotted a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that the panel is not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations.
EAM Jaishankar set to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend SCO meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to land in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected
A civil court in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the bail pleas of actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case.
Retail inflation rises to 5.49% in Sept on costlier food items
Retail inflation rose to 5.49 per cent in September from 3.65 per cent in the preceding month mainly due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Monday. Read more
Parameshwara defends move on Hubballi riots, says UP CM too withdrew cases against him
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended government's decision to withdraw cases pertaining to the 2022 Hubballi riots and claimed that even Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had dropped ones against him.
Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form at Denmark Open
Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing resumption to their season when they compete in the $850,000 Denmark Open Super 750, starting on Tuesday.
