india

DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A MPs to press for Shah's statement on Parl security breach; Belagavi assault probe handed to CID

Here are the top news stories of this evening.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 13:32 IST

I.N.D.I.A MPs to intensify demand for Shah's statement on Parliament security breach in last week of Winter Session

The last week of Winter Session is likely to witness further trouble with the Opposition all set to intensify its demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the security breach in Parliament in an interview to a Hindi daily.

Karnataka CID to take charge of Belagavi assault investigation

The Karnataka Government has issued an order handing over the investigation into the case of assault of a woman in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district to the CID, news agency ANI has reported.

Steel magnate Sajjan Jindal accused of rape; FIR filed

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman, who lodged an FIR against him with the Mumbai Police.

Parliament breach: Congress says PM Modi 'running away from debate' to avoid questions on BJP MP's role

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate on the security breach in Parliament and said the reason for it is that questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in facilitating the entry of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber.

SC stays defamation case proceedings against Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa

The Supreme Court has stayed the defamation case proceedings against Karnataka's senior IPS officer D Roopa after she filed an affidavit in terms of the previous order to delete controversial social media posts against senior IAS officer, Rohini Sindhuri.

Parliament breach: Security head's post vacant for over 45 days, 40% staff shortage at other levels

Preliminary inquiry into the Parliament security breach has revealed that the position of Joint Secretary (Security), which is responsible for securing the entire Parliament building, has been vacant for the past 45 days, as per reports.

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for 2-day visit to launch development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a two-day visit in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to launch 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of the region.

India beat South Africa by 8 wickets in first ODI

India defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the ODI series opener in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Construction of proposed mosque in Ayodhya likely to begin in May

Construction of a proposed mosque in Ayodhya mandated by the Supreme Court in its Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict is expected to begin in May, people associated with the project have said.

Congress to hold CWC meeting to strategise for 2024 Lok Sabha polls on December 21

With workers' morale down after the recent Assembly poll debacle, the Congress has called a meeting of its top decision body Working Committee here on December 21 to discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha election in April-May and initiate preparatory work to hit the ground running to take on the ruling BJP.

(Published 17 December 2023, 13:32 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIndian Politics

