<h2>India rejects 'baseless & preposterous' claims that Navy aided US attack on Iranian frigate</h2>.<p>The claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US on an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a submarine on March 4 are "baseless and preposterous," top government sources said. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/india-rejects-baseless-preposterous-claims-that-navy-aided-us-attack-on-iranian-frigate-3922051">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah presents record 17th budget; says govt pursuing 'balanced' development strategy</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his record 17th Budget, pegging the State's total expenditure for FY 2026-27 at over Rs 4.48 lakh crore.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-live-updates-siddaramaiahs-record-17th-budget-guarantee-schemes-anna-bhagya-gruha-lakshmi-gruha-jyoti-yuva-nidhi-shakti-state-budget-updates-3920713">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Budget 2026 |CM Siddaramaiah announces social media ban for children below 16</h2>.<p>The usage of social media for children under the age of 16 years will be restricted in Karnataka. In his budget speech CM quoted that ''with the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-cm-siddaramaiah-announces-social-media-ban-for-children-below-16-3922137">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Budget 2026 | Liquor prices in state no longer to be fixed by government</h2>.<p>In a major overhaul of the 60-year-old Karnataka Excise Act, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a shift to a global taxation standard and the complete deregulation of alcohol pricing. Presenting his record 17th budget the chief minister introduced the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) excise duty structure.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-liquor-prices-in-state-no-longer-to-be-fixed-by-govt-heres-what-changes-3921774">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Budget 2026-27 | Siddaramaiah's speech interwoven with verses, quotes and wise sayings</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the record 17th State Budget of his career. The three-and-a-half-hour-long budget speech was peppered with verses of 12th century Vachanakaras, quotations from B R Ambedkar, and lines of poems by Dinakara Desai and Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-budget-2026-siddaramaiahs-speech-interwoven-with-verses-quotes-and-wise-sayings-3922104">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Success of PM's strategic oil diplomacy', BJP hails 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil</h2>.<p>After the US announced that it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, the BJP on Friday termed the development a success of the “strategic oil diplomacy" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said it's a “big egg on the face of anti-India Rahul Gandhi and the Congress”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/success-of-pms-strategic-oil-diplomacy-bjp-hails-30-day-waiver-to-purchase-russian-oil-3921970">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra Budget 2026-27 | Fadnavis announces Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver honouring Ajit Pawar</h2>.<p>In a budget dedicated to the late Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, announced a loan-waiver scheme to combat the agrarian distress in the western Indian state. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-budget-2026-27-cm-fadnavis-announces-rs-2-lakh-farm-loan-waiver-in-budget-dedicated-to-ajit-pawar-3922064">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US waiver to India on Russian oil: Opposition tears into Modi govt, calls it 'ceding diplomatic space'</h2>.<p>Opposition on Friday attacked the Modi government over the US announcement granting waiver to India for buying Russian oil, asking how long this "American blackmail" will continue while calling it an "absolute shame".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-waiver-to-india-on-russian-oil-opposition-tears-into-modi-govt-calls-it-ceding-diplomatic-space-3921855">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dhankhar deja vu: C V Ananda Bose's surprise exit mirrors former VP's resignation last July</h2>.<p>The sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose, a former civil servant, as West Bengal Governor on Thursday has evoked memories of the surprise move by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to relinquish his post last July.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/dhankhar-deja-vu-c-v-ananda-boses-surprise-exit-mirrors-former-vps-resignation-last-july-3921957">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal election results: Gen Z favourite Balendra Shah's RSP heading toward landslide victory</h2>.<p>Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government in September 2025.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/nepal-election-results-gen-z-favourite-balendra-shahs-rsp-heading-toward-landslide-victory-3921556">Read more</a></p>