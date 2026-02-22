DH Evening Brief | India reportedly delays US trade talks after SC ruling; Modi takes 'naked' jibe at Cong for 'shirtless' protest

<h2>India delays US trade talks after Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Report</h2>.<p>India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, chiefly because of uncertainty after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, a source in its trade ministry said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-delays-us-trade-talks-after-supreme-court-rejects-trump-tariffs-report-3907656">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You are already naked, why need to strip': PM Modi lambasts Congress for 'shirtless protest' at AI summit</h2>.<p>Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress over ‘shirtless’ protest by its workers during the recent AI Summit in Delhi saying that the ‘oldest’ party of the country was ‘already naked’ and that there was no no need to ‘strip’.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/you-are-already-naked-why-need-to-strip-pm-modi-lambasts-congress-for-shirtless-protest-at-ai-summit-3907773">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi terror conspiracy: 8 suspects including 7 Bangladeshis arrested; police link them to anti-India posters</h2>.<p>Eight men with suspected links to terror outfits, including seven hailing from Bangladesh, have been arrested from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu with Delhi Police on Sunday claiming that they were behind pasting anti-India posters near metro stations eulogising terrorists.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-terror-conspiracy-8-suspects-including-7-bangladeshis-arrested-police-link-them-to-anti-india-posters-3907680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi's visit gets entangled in Israel's domestic politics</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit here is getting entangled in Israel's domestic politics, with opposition leader Yair Lapid threatening to boycott his parliamentary address unless the Supreme Court chief is invited for it, as per convention.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modis-visit-gets-entangled-in-israels-domestic-politics-3907716">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Jammu and Kashmir: Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar</h2>.<p>Three JeM terrorists were killed, while a massive search operation was underway on Sunday after a fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-two-jem-terrorists-killed-in-encounter-with-security-forces-in-kishtwar-3907633">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train, interacts with students onboard</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/pm-modi-flags-off-meerut-metro-namo-bharat-train-interacts-with-students-onboard-3907572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED sets target of filing 500 chargesheets this fiscal; completing probe in 1-2 years</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has set a target of filing 500 chargesheets in money-laundering cases in the current financial year and investigating officials have been directed to ensure that once a case is registered, the probe should be completed within one to two years, except in "complex" matters, the agency said on Sunday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-sets-target-of-filing-500-chargesheets-this-fiscal-completing-probe-in-1-2-years-3907681">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress enabled CMs from all communities; Dalit will also become CM: Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly stated that the Congress party is renowned for their commitment to social justice and they have proven this time and again by elevating leaders from various communities to the chief ministerial post.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-enabled-cms-from-all-communities-dalit-will-also-become-cm-siddaramaiah-3907742">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | Who is 'Punch' the monkey, whose videos are going viral across social media?</h2>.<p>As animal interactions continue to take over the internet, with the Nihilist penguin beginning the virality for 2026, 'Punch' the macaque's experience have left the netizens feeling mixed emotions over the monkey's relationship with his zoo-mates and other macaques in Japan's Ichikawa City Zoo.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/watch-who-is-punch-the-monkey-whose-videos-are-going-viral-across-social-media-3907437">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup | Indian-origin players bringing pride to respective countries, hallmark of Indianness: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Countless Indian-origin players are bringing pride to their respective countries and this is the hallmark of Indianness as wherever they go, Indians remain connected to their roots and contribute to the development of the place they live and work in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/icc-t20-world-cup-indian-origin-players-bringing-pride-to-respective-countries-hallmark-of-indianness-pm-modi-3907624">Read more</a></p>