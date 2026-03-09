<h2>'Unless it breaches $130...': No petrol & diesel price hike, priority to domestic LPG supply: Govt<br></h2>.<p>The government said that they have ordered refineries to boost LPG output and give priority to domestic LPG over commercial connections.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/unless-it-breaches-130-no-petrol-diesel-price-hike-priority-to-domestic-lpg-supply-govt-3925290">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iran sought permission for docking of three ships in Indian ports; approval granted: EAM Jaishankar</h2>.<p>He said, 'We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture.'<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/iran-sought-permission-for-docking-of-three-ships-in-indian-ports-approval-granted-eam-jaishankar-3925157">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka drops plan for stadium on KSIC land amid stir, minister says there was 'misguidance by officers'</h2>.<p>“We’re dropping it. There was some misguidance by officers, who said there was land available there for a stadium,” Venkatesh said, adding that this came under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Varuna constituency.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-drops-plan-to-build-stadium-on-ksic-land-amid-protest-3925092">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'The power behind the robes': Meet Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei</h2>.<p>Though Mojtaba never held any official position in the regime, he is often referred to as 'the power behind the robes'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/the-power-behind-the-robes-meet-irans-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-3924946">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UPSC rank 301 mystery solved: Commission reveals which Akanksha Singh is the real qualifier<br></h2>.<p>The confusion surrounding Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 has finally been cleared after days of speculation on social media and in the media.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/upsc-rank-301-mystery-solved-commission-reveals-which-akanksha-singh-is-the-real-qualifier-3925330">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi riots case | Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail</h2>.<p>A Delhi court granted 10-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-riots-case-sharjeel-imam-gets-10-day-interim-bail-3925114">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India would have won even without opening account as Amit Shah was in stadium': UP BJP lawmaker on India’s T20 World Cup win<br></h2>.<p>While others credited India’s huge win to a solid knock by Sanju Samson and a fiery pace bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, BJP MLA Neeraj Bora added a political factor in it as well.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/india-would-have-won-even-without-opening-account-as-amit-shah-was-in-stadium-up-bjp-lawmaker-on-indias-t20-world-cup-win-3925107">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Enough evidence': CBI challenges discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case in Delhi High Court<br></h2>.<p>High Court seeks the stand of former Delhi Chief Minister, his deputy and 21 others on the CBI petition<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/enough-evidence-cbi-challenges-discharge-of-arvind-kejriwal-manish-sisodia-in-liquor-policy-case-in-delhi-high-court-3924811">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBI summons TVK chief Vijay on 10 March for further questioning on Karur stampede</h2>.<p>TVK chief Vijay was summoned on Tuesday by CBI for a fresh round of questioning regarding the Karur stampede. The actor-turned politician was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters on January 12 and 19.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/cbi-summons-tvk-chief-vijay-on-10-march-for-further-questioning-on-karur-stampede-3924868">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ruckus in Parliament as Oppn seeks immediate debate on West Asia crisis<br></h2>.<p>Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day a little after 3 pm as the Congress and ally MPs trooped to the Well of the House.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ruckus-in-parliament-as-oppn-seeks-immediate-debate-on-west-asia-crisis-3925199">Read more</a></p>