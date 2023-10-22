DH Evening Brief: India sends aid to people of Palestine; Pentagon report says China ramped up infrastructure, troop presence along LAC in 2022

India sends humanitarian aid to people of Palestine
India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine. Read more
China ramped up infrastructure, troop presence along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report
China increased the deployment of forces and continued infrastructure build-up, including underground storage facilities near Doklam, a second bridge over Pangong Lake and a dual-purpose airport and multiple helipads, along the LAC in 2022 amid border tensions with India, a Pentagon report has said. Read more
Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner
Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel's military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip, with the added warning that they could be identified as sympathisers with a "terrorist organisation" if they stayed put. Read more
Soldiers turned into 'pracharaks' of BJP: Kharge slams Modi govt
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday objected to the Narendra Modi government "turning" civil servants and soldiers to "political workers" and "marketing agents" of the ruling BJP, saying the whole administration has officially become "pracharaks" especially in the run up to elections. Read more
Cyclone 'Tej' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm
Cyclone 'Tej', brewing in the Arabian Sea, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and is headed towards the Yemen-Oman coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more
On Israel-Palestine, false equivalences based on ignorance, prejudice
Since October 7, the world has turned its attention to one location: Palestine. With the ground situation being fluid, there have been hourly updates about leaders from across the globe issuing statements of support for Israel and some major powerhouses making a beeline to the region. Read more
No danger too distant anymore, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday. Read more
Manoj Jarange-Patil vows to fast unto death if Maratha qouta demand not met within next two days
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil with supporters at an auditorium for a meeting over Maratha reservation.
Credit: PTI Photo
With folded hands, Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to ensure reservation is granted to the Maratha community in the next couple of days else he would start fast-unto-death yet again to press for the long-pending demand. Read more