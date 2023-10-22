JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: India sends aid to people of Palestine; Pentagon report says China ramped up infrastructure, troop presence along LAC in 2022

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 11:44 IST

India sends humanitarian aid to people of Palestine

India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine. Read more

China ramped up infrastructure, troop presence along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report

China increased the deployment of forces and continued infrastructure build-up, including underground storage facilities near Doklam, a second bridge over Pangong Lake and a dual-purpose airport and multiple helipads, along the LAC in 2022 amid border tensions with India, a Pentagon report has said. Read more

Israel tells Gazans to move south or risk being seen as 'terrorist' partner

Palestinians said they had received renewed warnings from Israel's military to move from north Gaza to the south of the strip, with the added warning that they could be identified as sympathisers with a "terrorist organisation" if they stayed put. Read more

Soldiers turned into 'pracharaks' of BJP: Kharge slams Modi govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday objected to the Narendra Modi government "turning" civil servants and soldiers to "political workers" and "marketing agents" of the ruling BJP, saying the whole administration has officially become "pracharaks" especially in the run up to elections. Read more

Cyclone 'Tej' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone 'Tej', brewing in the Arabian Sea, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and is headed towards the Yemen-Oman coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

On Israel-Palestine, false equivalences based on ignorance, prejudice

Since October 7, the world has turned its attention to one location: Palestine. With the ground situation being fluid, there have been hourly updates about leaders from across the globe issuing statements of support for Israel and some major powerhouses making a beeline to the region. Read more

No danger too distant anymore, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday. Read more

Manoj Jarange-Patil vows to fast unto death if Maratha qouta demand not met within next two days

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil with supporters at an auditorium for a meeting over Maratha reservation.

Credit: PTI Photo

With folded hands, Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Sunday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to ensure reservation is granted to the Maratha community in the next couple of days else he would start fast-unto-death yet again to press for the long-pending demand. Read more

(Published 22 October 2023, 11:44 IST)
