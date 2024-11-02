DH Evening Brief | India summons Canada High Commission official over charges against Shah; Russia issues nuclear warning to US

Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official who served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012, warned the United States on Saturday to take Russia's nuclear warnings seriously to avoid World War Three.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said all district deputy commissioners have been instructed not to serve any notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's assembly election candidate Shaina N C, a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in Jharkhand are set for a "friendly battle" in three assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, bloc leaders said on Saturday.
Three terrorists were killed while two paramilitary personnel and two policemen were injured in separate encounters between ultra and security forces in Srinagar and south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that two TMC MLAs were attacked by "riotous elements" associated with the ruling party in the state.
Ahead of the scheduled visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday requested the Centre with folded hands to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.
Two months ago on August 26, a seven-day-old child was found stuck on a tree In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur after he was thrown off a bridge by his parents.
Kemi Badenoch won a race to become the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party on Saturday, vowing to return the once dominant party to its founding principles to try to win back voters who handed the Conservatives their worst election defeat in July.
Elon Musk was dealt a significant setback in a court fight over his purge of Twitter Inc’s top executives when he took over the company in 2022.
