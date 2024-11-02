Home
DH Evening Brief | India summons Canada High Commission official over charges against Shah; Russia issues nuclear warning to US

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:52 IST

Take our nuclear warnings seriously to avoid World War Three: Russia's Medvedev to US

Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official who served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012, warned the United States on Saturday to take Russia's nuclear warnings seriously to avoid World War Three.

Read more

Withdraw all notices sent to farmers on Waqf land issues, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells officials

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said all district deputy commissioners have been instructed not to serve any notices to farmers under the Waqf Act.

Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Arvind Sawant issues apology for his remark on Shaina N C, says he is being targeted intentionally

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday apologised for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's assembly election candidate Shaina N C, a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

Read more

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in for 'friendly battle' on three seats

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in Jharkhand are set for a "friendly battle" in three assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, bloc leaders said on Saturday.

Read more

Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; two CRPF men, two cops injured in Srinagar encounter

Three terrorists were killed while two paramilitary personnel and two policemen were injured in separate encounters between ultra and security forces in Srinagar and south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Read more

'You created a monster, now it's biting you back': BJP says 'riotous elements' supported by Mamata attacked TMC MLAs

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that two TMC MLAs were attacked by "riotous elements" associated with the ruling party in the state.

Read more

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Request PM Modi, Amit Shah with folded hands to clear Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues: Hemant Soren

Ahead of the scheduled visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday requested the Centre with folded hands to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.

Read more

Newborn thrown off bridge by parents survives 50 wounds, animal bite: Report

Two months ago on August 26, a seven-day-old child was found stuck on a tree In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur after he was thrown off a bridge by his parents.

Read more

Kemi Badenoch wins race to become new leader of Britain's Conservatives

Kemi Badenoch won a race to become the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party on Saturday, vowing to return the once dominant party to its founding principles to try to win back voters who handed the Conservatives their worst election defeat in July.

Read more

Elon Musk loses bid to dismiss Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal ’s severance lawsuit

Elon Musk was dealt a significant setback in a court fight over his purge of Twitter Inc’s top executives when he took over the company in 2022.

Read more

