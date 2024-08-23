Home
DH Evening Brief | India, Ukraine ink 4 agreements during PM Modi’s visit; Excise policy 'scam': CBI secures sanction to prosecute Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 12:54 IST

Comments

India, Ukraine ink 4 agreements during PM Modi’s visit

India and Ukraine on Friday inked four agreements following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreements would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

Read more

Excise policy 'scam': CBI secures sanction to prosecute Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained the required sanction to prosecute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case pertaining to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 scam.

Read more

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Accused Sanjay Roy sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court in Kolkata's Sealdah on Friday remanded the accused Sanjay Roy arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to 14-day judicial custody, reports ANI.

Read more

'Heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl': CM Himanta says nobody will be spared in Assam rape case

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday promised stern action would be taken against the perpetrators who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Assam's Nagaon district. The crime has triggered massive protests by people on the streets.

Read more

14 dead, 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured after an Indian tourist bus veered off the highway and fell 150 metres into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, authorities said.

Read more

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Broken door bolt of seminar hall under CBI scanner

The CBI, probing the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, is concentrating on how the crime was executed without any hindrance in the facility’s seminar hall where the door’s tower bolt was found broken, an official said.

Read more

India takes up with Qatar issue of reported seizure of copies of Guru Granth Sahib

India on Friday said it has taken up with Qatar reports of seizure of copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.

"We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Read more

Mamata planning to get a woman to falsely accuse CISF personnel at RG Kar of molestation: Amit Malviya

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has claimed on social media platform X that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is planning to get a woman to falsely accuse the CISF personnel deployed at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Hospital of molestation.

Read more

SEBI levies Rs 25 crore fine on Anil Ambani; bans him, 24 others from securities market for five years

Markets regulator SEBI has barred industrialist Anil Ambani, 24 other entities, including former key officials of Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.

Read more

Neeraj Chopra reveals how Julius Yego's 'stay relaxed' advice helped him in Diamond League

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has revealed that an advice to "stay relaxed" from his Kenyan counterpart Julius Yego proved decisively helpful in calming his racing mind before he pulled off a season's best effort to finish second in the Diamond League.

Read more

Trump campaign's Iranian hackers have dangerous history and deep expertise

The Iranian hacking team that compromised the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for placing surveillance software on the mobile phones of its victims, enabling them to record calls, steal texts and silently turn on cameras and microphones, according to researchers and experts who follow the group.

Read more

Published 23 August 2024, 12:54 IST
India News

