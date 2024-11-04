DH Evening Brief: India urges Canada to protect places of worship after temple attack; 36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 of the about 60 people on board and injuring 24. Read more
The Supreme Court on Monday taking note of violation of court orders in Delhi during Diwali said that the firecrackers ban was hardly implemented.
The Election Commission on Monday rescheduled assembly bye-elections to all nine and four seats in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively, and one seat in Kerala from November 13 to November 20 in view of festivals, an official statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a "Ghuspaithiya Bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance) and "Mafia Ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Khalistani separatists attacked Hindu devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton -- around 50 km northwest of Toronto.
In an upsetting event in Odisha, at least 50 "unnatural deaths" of elephants was reported in the state. As per a report by The Indian Express, a probe has been instructed and officials are looking into this concerning matter.
Two months ago, when a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas seemed close, a new obstacle arose: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his troops must hold the Gaza-Egypt border to prevent Hamas from rearming and smuggling out Israeli hostages.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a cool customer. The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader, who has created a record by being sworn in nine times as Bihar chief minister, knows how to say things, and when they will have the maximum impact.
Lokayukta Police are expected to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 6, Wednesday, at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, involving the names of his family members.
Six people have been arrested after a 32-year-old man died when he sat on a box of firecrackers as part of a dare in southern Bengaluru, police officials said. The deceased was Shabari M, a resident of Konanakunte.
Spectacular with the big gloves, quietly assured with the willow and yet happy to be in the shadows, Wriddhiman Saha, in his 40 Test matches for India, has certainly been more than the sum total of all his parts.