Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: India urges Canada to protect places of worship after temple attack; 36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 13:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; CM Dhami announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 of the about 60 people on board and injuring 24. Read more

'Firecrackers ban hardly implemented, what steps taken': SC to Delhi govt, police commissioner

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Supreme Court on Monday taking note of violation of court orders in Delhi during Diwali said that the firecrackers ban was hardly implemented. Read more

Bypolls rescheduled: 14 Assembly seats across Kerala, Punjab, UP to now vote on November 20

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Election Commission on Monday rescheduled assembly bye-elections to all nine and four seats in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively, and one seat in Kerala from November 13 to November 20 in view of festivals, an official statement said. Read more

PM Modi terms JMM-led coalition 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan', 'Mafia ka ghulam'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a "Ghuspaithiya Bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance) and "Mafia Ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. Read more

Watch | Khalistani separatists attack devotees in Hindu temple in Canada

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Khalistani separatists attacked Hindu devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton -- around 50 km northwest of Toronto. Read more

After Madhya Pradesh, Odisha sees 'unnatural' deaths of 50 elephants in 2024: Report

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In an upsetting event in Odisha, at least 50 "unnatural deaths" of elephants was reported in the state. As per a report by The Indian Express, a probe has been instructed and officials are looking into this concerning matter. Read more

Netanyahu’s office is accused of leaks to thwart Gaza cease-fire

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Two months ago, when a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas seemed close, a new obstacle arose: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his troops must hold the Gaza-Egypt border to prevent Hamas from rearming and smuggling out Israeli hostages. Read more

Nitish Kumar signals BJP, ‘Thus far and no further’

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a cool customer.  The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader, who has created a record by being sworn in nine times as Bihar chief minister, knows how to say things, and when they will have the maximum impact. Read more

Lokayukta Police to quiz CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case on Nov 6

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Lokayukta Police are expected to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 6, Wednesday, at the Lokayukta office in Mysuru over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, involving the names of his family members. Read more

Bengaluru man dies after sitting on bursting firecracker box to win challenge

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Six people have been arrested after a 32-year-old man died when he sat on a box of firecrackers as part of a dare in southern Bengaluru, police officials said. The deceased was Shabari M, a resident of Konanakunte. Read more

'Superman' Wriddhiman, one of India's finest keeper-batter to retire after this year's Ranji Trophy

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Spectacular with the big gloves, quietly assured with the willow and yet happy to be in the shadows, Wriddhiman Saha, in his 40 Test matches for India, has certainly been more than the sum total of all his parts. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 13:46 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us