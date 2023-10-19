DH Evening Brief: India urges for strict observance of humanitarian law over Israel-Hamas war; Centre tweaks licensing norms for laptop, computer imports

Israel-Hamas war: India urges for strict observance of humanitarian law
Days after an attack on a hospital in Gaza triggered global outrage, India on Thursday called for strict observance of international humanitarian law. Read more
Govt tweaks licensing norms for laptop, computer imports; puts in place online authorisation system
The government on Thursday tweaked the cumbersome licensing norms to import IT hardware products like laptops and computers and put in place an online authorisation system for importers of these goods. Read more
JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda sacks Karnataka unit president Ibrahim, appoints son Kumaraswamy in his place
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday removed the party's Karnataka unit president C M Ibrahim, who had raised a banner of revolt against forming an alliance with the BJP, by dissolving the state working committee. Read more
3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct 7: Gaza health ministry
At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. Read more
'This post not leaving me, it may never leave me': Gehlot on Rajasthan CM chair
Senior leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday made it clear that he will not surrender his claim for Chief Minister's post if Congress is re-elected in Rajasthan but sent a conciliatory message to his bete noire Sachin Pilot highlighting that he is not opposed to the candidature of MLAs supporting him. Read more
CBI raids 76 locations across country as part of crackdown against cyber-enabled financial criminals
The CBI has conducted searches at 76 locations across the country under Operation Chakra-2 after registering five separate cases of cyber-enabled financial frauds, officials said on Thursday. Read more
Rishi Sunak follows Biden to Israel to show support as bombs hit Gaza
Israel pounded Gaza with more air strikes on Thursday, as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak followed US President Joe Biden on visits to demonstrate support for the war against Hamas while urging Israel to ease the plight of besieged Gazans. Read more
BRS not B-Team to BJP, Cong is 'C- team that stands for Chor team': K T Rama Rao
Hitting back at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the ruling BRS the "B-Team" of BJP, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said his party did not align with any outfit, but people think that Congress is a “C- team, which stands for Chor team".
ICC World Cup: India restrict Bangladesh to 256/8
As has been the case with each of India’s opponents in the World Cup so far, scoring runs against arguably the best bowling attack in the competition proved a big ask for Bangladesh too, who managed a modest 256/8 on a batting-friendly surface. Read more