<h2>'India wants peace; serious consequences imminent if war persists': PM Modi on West Asia conflict</h2>.<p>Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the Indian government is looking forward to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-wants-peace-serious-consequences-imminent-if-war-persists-pm-modi-on-west-asia-conflict-3942631">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Conversion to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism results in loss of Scheduled Caste status: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 24) affirmed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgment which stated that an individual who converted to Christianity and actively professed it, cannot continue to be a member of the Scheduled Caste community. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/conversion-to-religions-other-than-hinduism-sikhism-or-buddhism-results-in-loss-of-scheduled-caste-status-supreme-court-3942527">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi court sentences Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in UAPA case</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment following her conviction in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-court-sentences-kashmiri-separatist-asiya-andrabi-to-life-imprisonment-in-uapa-case-3942794">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You said, let’s do it': Donald Trump blames Pete Hegseth for starting Iran war</h2>.<p>As the US–Israel military campaign against Iran enters its fourth week, US President Donald Trump has shifted blame onto Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming he was the first to advocate military action.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/you-said-lets-do-it-donald-trump-blames-pete-hegseth-for-starting-iran-war-3942427">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India sixth most polluted country; UP's Loni world's most polluted city, Delhi fourth</h2>.<p>India is the sixth most-polluted country when it comes to levels of fine particulate matter, a major air pollutant, while Uttar Pradesh's Loni is the most polluted city across the globe and Delhi is at the fourth spot, according to the World Air Quality Report, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-sixth-most-polluted-country-ups-loni-worlds-most-polluted-city-delhi-fourth-3942759">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies in AIIMS</h2>.<p>Harish Rana, the first person in India to be allowed passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS-Delhi after more than 13 years in coma, sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/harish-rana-indias-first-person-to-be-allowed-passive-euthanasia-dies-in-aiims-3942823">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kal Somani-led consortium to buy IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals</h2>.<p>Indian Premier League (IPL)'s inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are set to be bought by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani-led consortium for for $1.63 billion.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/kal-somani-led-consortium-to-buy-ipl-franchise-rajasthan-royals-3942746">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>India's largest-ever IPOs ahead of Ambani's Jio offering</strong></h2>.<p>Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's AI-to-telecoms arm Reliance Jio Platforms is gearing up for a stock offering which could be India's biggest-ever.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/indias-largest-ever-ipos-ahead-of-ambanis-jio-offering-2-3942775#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UCC Bill tabled in Gujarat assembly, proposes common framework for marriage, succession and live-in ties</h2>.<p>The Gujarat government on Tuesday tabled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the legislative assembly, proposing a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/ucc-bill-tabled-in-gujarat-assembly-proposes-common-framework-for-marriage-succession-and-live-in-ties-3942728">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Land-for-jobs case: Delhi HC dismisses Lalu Yadav's plea to quash CBI FIR</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the land-for-jobs case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/land-for-jobs-case-delhi-hc-dismisses-lalu-yadavs-plea-to-quash-cbi-fir-3942676">Read more</a></p>