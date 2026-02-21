<h2>'Studying all developments': India weighs impact of US Supreme Court tariff ruling<br></h2>.<p>"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," it said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-are-studying-all-developments-commerce-ministry-on-us-supreme-courts-tariff-ruling-3906819">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Infiltrators to be removed not only from electoral rolls but also from country in next 5 years: Amit Shah<br></h2>.<p>While addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the Assam Police 10th Battalion, Shah said if India can be free of Naxals, it can also be free of infiltrators.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/infiltrators-to-be-removed-not-only-from-electoral-rolls-but-also-from-country-in-next-5-years-amit-shah-3906788">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump's new 10% tariff: What products get an exemption?<br></h2>.<p>The US Supreme Court on Friday passed a landmark judgement blocking President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on several trade partners.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trumps-new-10-tariff-what-products-get-an-exemption-3906660">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Three months after Red Fort blast, Delhi on alert as Intel warns of temple attack by LeT<br></h2>.<p>Security was heightened on Saturday near key religious and heritage sites in Delhi following intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror threat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/three-months-after-red-fort-blast-delhi-on-alert-as-intel-warns-of-temple-attack-by-let-3906697">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian-origin lawyer at centre of landmark Supreme Court verdict against Trump<br></h2>.<p>Neal Katyal, the son of Indian immigrants and the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States under President Barack Obama, argued the consequential tariff case on behalf of small businesses and won.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-origin-lawyer-at-centre-of-landmark-supreme-court-verdict-against-trump-3906612">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not sure that was in the right spirit': Priyank Kharge on Youth Congress protest at AI Impact Summit<br></h2>.<p>The Congress leader added that the BJP should have been embarrassed over a university and a few other companies projecting the Chinese products as their own.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/not-sure-that-was-in-the-right-spirit-priyank-kharge-on-youth-congress-protest-at-ai-impact-summit-3906741">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Betrayal stands exposed': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over India-US trade deal<br></h2>.<p>The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trump-tarrifs-betrayal-stands-exposed-rahul-gandhi-slams-modi-over-india-us-trade-deal-3906624">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra minister compares soldier sacrifice with tree cutting for progress, faces flak<br></h2>.<p>Activist Anjali Damania posted the viral clip on social media platform X on Saturday, saying she felt sorry for the minister's 'intelligence' over the comparison.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-minister-compares-soldier-sacrifice-with-tree-cutting-for-progress-faces-flak-3906846">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No ‘Khamosh’ without consent: Bombay High Court shields Shatrughan Sinha’s signature style<br></h2>.<p>The order also noted that the concept of personality rights has gained momentum due to their unauthorised exploitation on digital platforms and social media for commercial gains, especially in the case of famous people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-khamosh-without-consent-bombay-high-court-shields-shatrughan-sinhas-signature-style-3906898">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India Women beat Australia by 17 runs; clinch historic T20I series victory<br></h2>.<p>Opting to bat, India rode on a half centuries from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (82) and charismatic batter Jemimah Rodrigues (59) to score a huge 176 for 6.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/womens-t20i-india-beat-australia-by-17-runs-in-third-womens-t20i-seal-series-2-1-3906862">Read more</a></p>