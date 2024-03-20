DH Evening Brief: India's richest 1% has highest concentration of wealth in decades; DMK moves EC over BJP minister's remark on Bengaluru blast

India's richest 1% has highest concentration of wealth in decades, study shows
The 10,000 wealthiest individuals of the 92 million Indian adults own an average of 22.6 billion rupees ($271.91 million) in wealth, 16,763 times the country's average, while the top 1 per cent possessing an average of 54 million in wealth.
Generalises Tamilians as extremists: DMK files complaint with EC over BJP minister Shobha's statement
DMK’s letter to the CEC comes a day after DMK president M K Stalin termed as 'reckless' Karandlaje’s remarks and asked everyone in the BJP, from the prime minister to cadre, to 'stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once.'
ED faces SC ire for keeping accused in custody without trial in money laundering cases
Keeping an accused in custody without trial is akin to detention which hampers liberty, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while rebuking the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) practice of filing supplementary chargesheets in money laundering cases to defeat the accused's right of getting default bail.
Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says EC's independence doesn't stem from judicial member's presence
The Centre on Wednesday defended in the Supreme Court the appointment of two new election commissioners (ECs) under a 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, saying the independence of the Election Commission does not arise from the presence of a judicial member on the committee.
Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress
Suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders.
Budaun double murder: Barber accused of killing 2 boys had gone to their house seeking money
The man who allegedly murdered two children at their home here knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife was admitted, the FIR said.
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Pappu Yadav merges his Jan Adhikar Party with Congress
A former five-time MP from Bihar, Yadav is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and is known for having influence in Seemanchal area of the eastern state.
PM Modi speaks to Putin; says dialogue, diplomacy way forward in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as he congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Talks positive, picture will be clear in a few days: Devendra Fadnavis on BJP-MNS alliance in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were positive, and the picture would be clear in the next few days.