<p>Ayatollah Alireza Arafi appointed to Iran's Leadership Council that will fulfill supreme leader's role</p>.<p>Iran on Sunday announced that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the temporary Leadership Council that will fulfill the supreme leader's role following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint operation conducted by the United States and Israel on Saturday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/ayatollah-alireza-arafi-appointed-to-irans-leadership-council-that-will-fulfill-supreme-leaders-role-3916307">Read more</a></p>.<h2>17 dead, many injured as massive blast tears through Nagpur’s Katol factory</h2>.<p>At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others were injured in a massive blast at an explosives manufacturing unit at Raulgaon in Katol area of Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/17-dead-many-injured-as-massive-blast-tears-through-nagpurs-katol-factory-3916057">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shock and sorrow in Alipur village of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US, Israel strikes</h2>.<p>Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing on Saturday is being mourned thousands of kilometers away in Alipur, a Shia-dominated village in Chikkaballapur, following a joint operation by Israel and the United States. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/shock-and-sorrow-in-alipur-village-of-karnatakas-chikkaballapur-as-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-killed-in-us-israel-strikes-3916193">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Israel releases video of attack on Iran's power centre in Tehran</strong></h2>.<p>The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on Sunday, posted a video on their social media handle, showing footage of their air force launching large-scale missiles in Iran's capital Tehran. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israel-releases-video-of-attack-on-irans-power-centre-in-tehran-3916328">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>West Asia conflict: Indian airlines cancel over 350 flights on March 1</strong></h2>.<p>At least 100 international flights have been cancelled at the Delhi airport during the day, which included 60 international departures and 40 arrivals. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-indian-airlines-cancel-over-350-flights-on-march-1-3916380">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>India’s Iran dilemma | Three risks, one doctrine</strong></h2>.<p>As violence widens across Iran and the Gulf, New Delhi must balance energy security, diaspora safety and great-power rivalries with calibrated autonomy. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/indias-iran-dilemma-three-risks-one-doctrine-3916227">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC Cricket World Cup 2026 |Resurgent India brace for explosive knockout clash at Eden Gardens</h2>.<p>Having finally hit their stride after a series of scratchy displays, the Indians will be looking to flex their batting muscle against an equally power-packed West Indies when the two sides lock horns in a blockbuster winner-takes-it-all battle here on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-cricket-world-cup-2026-resurgent-india-brace-for-explosive-knockout-clash-at-eden-gardens-3915855">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>In constant touch with MEA; Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries will be brought back safely: Siddaramaiah</strong></h2>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday informed that the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and efforts are on to bring back Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries, without any problems. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/in-constant-touch-with-mea-kannadigas-stranded-in-arab-countries-will-be-brought-back-safely-siddaramaiah-3916311">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Tense and scary': PV Sindhu recounts harrowing ordeal after explosion near Dubai Airport</h2>.<p>Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday described a "tense and scary" ordeal at the Dubai International Airport, where she and her Indonesian coach were stranded after an explosion occurred close to the area where they were staying amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/tense-and-scary-pv-sindhu-recounts-harrowing-ordeal-after-explosion-near-dubai-airport-3916287">Read more</a></p>