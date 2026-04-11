<h2>Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad</h2>.<p>In order to ensure this fragile ceasefire between Iran and United States transforms into a lasting one, senior officials from both countries are convening in Islamabad to begin peace negations over the six-week-old war. </p><p>Follow our live blog for latest updates on the Iran, US-Israel war. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-iranian-delegation-reaches-islamabad-for-talks-3964109">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP to implement UCC, won't let Bengalis become minority: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharpened the BJP's pitch on identity and infiltration in poll-bound West Bengal, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to end what he called the "politics of appeasement", while asserting that the party would not allow Bengalis to become a minority in the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-bjp-to-implement-ucc-wont-let-bengalis-become-minority-pm-modi-3964410">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Same hotel, different rooms: Inside US–Iran ‘proximity talks’ in Islamabad</h2>.<p>The Iranian delegation led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistan on Saturday for negotiations with the US in order to find a solution to the ongoing West Asia conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/same-hotel-different-rooms-inside-usiran-proximity-talks-in-islamabad-3964175">Read more</a></p>.<h2>5-year-old girl raped, stuffed inside sack, dumped near well in Chhattisgarh's Durg; accused held</h2>.<p>A five-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped allegedly by a man who later put her in a sack and dumped her near a well in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a police official said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/5-year-old-girl-raped-stuffed-inside-sack-dumped-near-well-in-chhattisgarhs-durg-accused-held-3964400">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How did Pakistan emerge as a mediator in Iran-US war</h2>.<p>As US and Iran leaders— hailing from the upper echelons of their respective establishments— flock to Islamabad to attend the much anticipated peace talks over the six-week war; the negotiations have also brought significant limelight to its the host: Pakistan. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/how-did-pakistan-emerge-as-a-mediator-in-iran-us-war-3964155">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP, with EC's help, tried to invalidate my candidature in Bhabanipur: Mamata</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission (EC) to get her candidature from Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata cancelled by attempting to file false cases against her.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-bjp-with-ecs-help-tried-to-invalidate-my-candidature-in-bhabanipur-mamata-3964280">Read more</a></p>.<h2>9-year-old found locked in father's utility van since 2024 in France, malnourished, unable to walk</h2>.<p>In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old boy was found locked inside a his father's utility van in eastern France since 2024. The boy was rescued this week after the police were alerted about the incident by a neighbour.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/9-year-old-found-locked-in-fathers-utility-van-since-2024-in-france-malnourished-unable-to-walk-3964458">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, 'J&K' tag removed</h2>.<p>Nearly seven years after being carved out as a separate Union territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Ladakh has finally secured a distinct identity in Aadhaar records, with the 'Jammu and Kashmir' label now replaced with 'Ladakh'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/ladakh-secures-distinct-aadhaar-identity-jk-tag-removed-3964348">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What all did NASA's Artemis II Moon mission achieve in 10 days?</h2>.<p>NASA Artemis II Moon mission concluded on April 11 after the successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The four astronauts were all smiles as they were extracted from the Orion spacecraft 'Integrity' by US Navy personnel.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/what-all-did-nasas-artemis-ii-moon-mission-achieve-in-10-days-3964108">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Missing buses, long waits: Inside Bengaluru's BMTC app glitches and tracking woes</h2>.<p>A commuter waiting for a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus at the Bhashyam Circle bus stop in Sadashivanagar usually goes home by 8.45 pm, catching buses in the 176 series.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/missing-buses-long-waits-inside-bengalurus-bmtc-app-glitches-and-tracking-woes-3963929">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026| It's Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli as RCB and MI look to bounce back at the Wankhede Stadium</h2>.<p>Back in familiar territory after yet another slow start to their Indian Premier League campaign, Mumbai Indians will be keen to make the most of their return to home turf when they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-its-rohit-sharma-vs-virat-kohli-as-rcb-and-mi-look-to-bounce-back-at-the-wankhede-stadium-3964227">Read more</a></p>