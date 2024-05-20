DH Evening Brief | Iran President killed in helicopter crash; Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surfaces in Delhi metro stations

Dubai Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border.
Graffiti threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was scribbled inside metro stations and trains in the national capital with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accusing the BJP and the Prime Minister's Office of being behind it.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday claimed that the AAP may orchestrate an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to gain public sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city on May 25.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad apprehended four Sri Lankan citizens from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The four are said to be connected with banned terrorist organisation ISIS.
As supporters of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targeted party chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his comments on ties with Mamata Banerjee, Congress on Monday read the riot act, saying it has taken “very serious note” of the “grave” anti-party activities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government's track record in creating job opportunities for youth is best compared to previous governments.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was given permission to have a full appeal over his extradition to the United States after arguing at London's High Court on Monday he might not be able to rely on his right to free speech at a trial.
Ride hailing app Uber has received an aggregator licence by the Delhi Transport Department to operate buses in the national capital under the Delhi premium Bus Scheme, the company said in a statement.
Manchester City won a record fourth straight Premier League crown on Sunday, finishing two points ahead of Arsenal. Following is a summary of the campaigns of the 20 top-flight clubs, listed in order of their final positions:
