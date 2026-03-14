<h2>‘No, never’: Iran rules out US talks, ready for war ‘even for five years’</h2>.<p>As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative in India of Iran’s Supreme Leader, has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran is seeking negotiations with Washington, asserting that Iran is prepared to prolong the conflict “even for five years”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/no-never-iran-rules-out-us-talks-ready-for-war-even-for-five-years-3931845">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Wangchuk released after six months in Jodhpur jail</h2>.<p>Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday was released from the Jodhpur central jail hours after Union government revoked its decision to detent him with immediate effect.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sonam-wangchuk-released-after-six-months-in-jodhpur-jail-3931710">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Kerala to Bihar: West Asia conflict puts India’s remittance flow at risk</h2>.<p>The ongoing West Asia conflict is emerging as a serious concern for India’s economy, not only because of its impact on energy supplies but also due to the potential disruption to remittance flows from the Gulf.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/from-kerala-to-bihar-west-asia-conflict-puts-indias-remittance-flow-at-risk-3931539">Read more</a></p>.<h2>More than 2 lakh children in 20 of Gujarat's 34 districts malnourished: Govt to assembly</h2>.<p>The Gujarat government on Saturday informed the assembly that more than 2 lakh children in 20 out of 34 districts in the state were malnourished and that it was taking various steps to improve the situation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/more-than-2-lakh-children-in-20-of-gujarats-34-districts-malnourished-govt-to-assembly-3931784">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two-minute delay: Class 1 student made to stand in sun for 2 hours in Bengaluru; NCR registered</h2>.<p>A class one student was allegedly made to stand in the sun for nearly two hours as a punishment for arriving two minutes late to school at a private school near Attur Layout in Yelahanka.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/two-minute-delay-class-1-student-made-to-stand-in-sun-for-2-hours-in-bengaluru-ncr-registered-3931671">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Illegal LPG cylinder stock seized in Peenya; owner booked</h2>.<p>Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department seized 45 LPG cylinders that were allegedly stocked illegally at a shop in Peenya on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-illegal-lpg-cylinder-stock-seized-in-peenya-owner-booked-3931787">Read more</a></p>.<h2>White House now begging world, including India, to buy Russian oil: Iran Minister Abbas Araghchi</h2>.<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the US, despite "bullying India" to end Russian oil imports, is now begging them to buy crude from Moscow, two weeks after its war with Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/white-house-now-begging-world-including-india-to-buy-russian-oil-iran-minister-abbas-araghchi-3931719">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Akasa Air to levy fuel surcharge on domestic, international flight tickets from March 15</h2>.<p>Akasa Air will levy fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 15 due to the spike in jet fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/akasa-air-to-levy-fuel-surcharge-on-domestic-international-flight-tickets-from-march-15-3931681">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No player has been fined for T20 World Cup exit: PCB</h2>.<p>The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/no-player-has-been-fined-for-t20-world-cup-exit-pcb-3931728">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why West Asia kept making great films even as wars raged</h2>.<p>West Asian cinema has spent 50 years quietly proving that wrong, largely without audience attention, because Iranian cinema took up all the oxygen in the room.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/why-west-asia-kept-making-great-films-even-as-wars-raged-3931117">Read more</a></p>