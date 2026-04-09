<h2>West Asia crisis | 'Three clauses of 10-point proposal violated': Iran says day after 'ceasefire' agreement</h2>.<p>Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on Wednesday accused the United States of violating the terms of the ceasefire that was agreed upon on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/west-asia-crisis-three-clauses-of-10-point-proposal-violated-iran-says-day-after-ceasefire-agreement-3961950">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter turnout at 5 pm at 84.42% in Assam, Kerala clocks 75.01%</strong></h2>.<p>Polling for 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry follows high‑stake battle for power.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/india-news-assembly-elections-2026-live-updates-polling-in-kerala-assam-puducherry-bjp-congress-narendra-modi-pinarayi-vijayan-himanta-biswa-sarma-n-rangasamy-3961440#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Operation Sindoor showcased India's progression towards 'domain jointness,' says Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi</h2>.<p>Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday said Operation Sindoor displayed India's "domain jointness", calling the military aggression a "defining case study" of operational significance of integration.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/operation-sindoor-showcased-indias-progression-towards-domain-jointness-says-army-chief-gen-upendra-dwivedi-3961773">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Kempegowda International Airport conducts technical trials for contactless international travel</strong></h2>.<p>Kempegowda International Airport has conducted technical trials of a contactless international travel system, marking a step towards biometric-enabled passenger processing for overseas travel.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/kempegowda-international-airport-conducts-technical-trials-for-contactless-international-travel-3961755">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah 'wherever necessary': Netanyahu after hundreds killed in strikes on Lebanon</strong></h2>.<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel would continue targeting Hezbollah “wherever necessary.”<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israel-will-continue-to-strike-hezbollah-wherever-necessary-netanyahu-after-hundreds-killed-in-strikes-on-lebanon-3961921">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Karnataka bypolls: Video of Congress worker handing out cash to voters in Bagalkot goes viral, draws BJP's ire</strong></h2>.<p>A video allegedly showing Congress workers distributing cash to voters in Bagalkot has gone viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the ruling party of electoral malpractice.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bypolls-congress-workers-distributing-cash-to-voters-in-bagalkot-video-prompts-sharp-criticism-from-bjp-3962029">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>When war goes viral: How memes became weapons in US, Israel–Iran clash</strong></h2>.<p>When an X user asked Iran’s Mumbai consulate if it was hiring Indians for its “media team”, the reply, which was warm, witty, and self-aware, went viral.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/when-war-goes-viral-how-memes-became-weapons-in-us-israeliran-clash-3961731">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>India has ample buffers to weather headwinds from West Asia conflict: World Bank</strong></h2>.<p>The World Bank on Thursday said India is well placed to weather the current global energy shock with ample buffers, including high foreign exchange reserves, fiscal space and low inflation, which will support growth despite global headwinds.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-has-ample-buffers-to-weather-headwinds-from-west-asia-conflict-world-bank-3961878">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>There's no supply constraints, Apple’s first foldable iPhone on track for debut in September</strong></h2>.<p>Earlier this week, reports emerged that Apple suffered technical issues with iPhone Fold (1st gen)'s advanced bendable display, which may result in a delay in mass production and push the launch to year-end.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/theres-no-supply-constraints-apples-first-foldable-iphone-on-track-for-debut-in-september-3961741">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Cash transfers create jobbers, not jobs</strong></h2>.<p>India’s growth in cash transfer reflects both political economy realities and developmental constraints. The question is not whether transfers should continue, but how.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/cash-transfers-create-jobbers-not-jobs-3961687">Read more</a></p>