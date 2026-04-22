<h2>Iran 'seizes' two ships trying to cross Strait of Hormuz</h2>.<p>Soon after US president Trump extended the ceasefire, Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday said that they seized two ships trying to pass the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-seizes-two-ships-trying-to-cross-strait-of-hormuz-3976919"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No CM can put democracy in peril': Supreme Court rebukes Mamata Banerjee for interfering in I-PAC raid</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged interference in investigation conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata, reports Bar and Bench.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-cm-can-put-democracy-in-peril-supreme-court-rebukes-mamata-banerjee-for-interfering-over-i-pac-raid-3976810"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Maach, muri and more: Can parties net Bengalis over promise of 'jhol' & 'jhal'?</h2>.<p>Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s very hospitable ‘offer’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst her many ‘fishy’ onslaughts on the BJP veteran while on her campaign trails in the run up to the state elections, set to begin on Thursday. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-maach-muri-and-more-can-parties-net-bengalis-over-promise-of-jhol-jhal-newsalert-3976705"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assembly Elections 2026 | Cash, liquor, drugs: EC seizures cross Rs 1,000 crore in poll-bound Tamil Nadu & West Bengal</h2>.<p>With only one day to go for voting in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal phase 1 assembly elections, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that it had seized cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore in the two states since the election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated on February 26. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/assembly-elections-2026-cash-liquor-drugs-ec-seizures-cross-rs-1000-crore-in-poll-bound-tamil-nadu-west-bengal-3976911"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | A reporter's diary: Come May 4, will Thalapathy Vijay turn out to be the disruptor, kingmaker or king?</h2>.<p>Over 10 days, as I crisscrossed from state capital Chennai to the coastal city of Thoothukudi, I heard it everywhere, from roadside soda stalls to coffee joints to walking tracks.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-a-reporters-diary-come-may-4-will-vijay-turn-out-to-be-disruptor-kingmaker-or-king-3976686"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>What does Pakistan have to lose in case Iran ceasefire doesn't pan out</h2>.<p>Mere hours before the 2-week old ceasefire came to an end, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the he had extended the fragile truce 'indefinitely' in order to give a 'fractured' Iran time to come up with a unified 'peace proposal.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/what-does-pakistan-have-to-lose-in-case-iran-ceasefire-doesnt-pan-out-newsalert-america-trump-3976563"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>1 year of Pahalgam: 'India will never bow to any form of terror': PM remembers victims; Congress takes shot at Modi's foreign policy</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the "heinous designs" of terrorists will never succeed as he recalled the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack even as the Congress claimed that the perpetrator Pakistan managing global respectability reflected the “complete failure” of the “self-glorifying style” of his diplomatic engagement.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/1-year-of-pahalgam-india-will-never-bow-to-any-form-of-terror-pm-remembers-victims-congress-takes-shot-at-modis-foreign-policy-3976641"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>UK lawmakers approve lifetime smoking ban for today's under-18s<br></h2>.<p>London: Children in Britain who are 17 or younger, and anyone born in the future, will never be able to legally buy cigarettes after lawmakers approved new stricter restrictions on smoking.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/uk-lawmakers-approve-lifetime-smoking-ban-for-todays-under-18s-3976943"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tesla Model Y L launched in India: Check price, range and features of new six-seater SUV</h2>.<p>Tesla on Wednesday unveiled its Model Y L in India starting from Rs 61.99 lakh. The bookings for the six-seat SUV start today on the official website, while buyers can experience the car at Tesla locations in BKC (Mumbai), Aerocity (Delhi) and Orchid Business Park (Gurugram) from Thursday. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/auto/tesla-model-y-l-launched-in-india-check-price-range-and-features-of-new-six-seater-suv-3976831">Read more</a></p>.<h2>MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni's potential return bring their teams back on track?</h2>.<p>Mumbai: Struggling former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing consistency as they await the return of their former captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, respectively, when they face off in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/mi-vs-csk-will-rohit-sharma-ms-dhonis-potential-return-bring-their-teams-back-on-track-3976578"><br>Read more</a></p>