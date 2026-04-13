<h2>Iran warns ‘no port will be safe’ after US threatens Iranian ports blockade</h2>.<p>Iran on Monday issued a strong warning to countries in the region, saying ports across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman could be at risk after the US moved to enforce a naval blockade targeting Iranian waters.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-warns-no-port-will-be-safe-after-us-threatens-iranian-ports-blockade-3966167">Read more</a></p>.<h2>50 arrested as salary hike protest in Noida turns violent; vehicles torched, cops attacked</h2>.<p>The ongoing protest by workers of several private companies in Noida demanding hike in salary and other benefits, turned violent on Monday with the workers setting ablaze vehicles, damaging offices and indulging in heavy stone pelting prompting the police to use tear gas shells and make a lathi charge to disperse them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/50-arrested-as-salary-hike-protest-in-noida-turns-violent-vehicles-torched-cops-attacked-3966131">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SC flags ‘logical discrepancy’ in voter list, backs right to vote</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions over the "logical discrepancy" list of doubtful voters, created by the Election Commission only for West Bengal, saying, "The right to vote in a country where you are born is something which is not only constitutional, it is sentimental."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-sc-flags-logical-discrepancy-in-voter-list-backs-right-to-vote-3966307">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Samrat Choudhary likely to become BJPs’ first CM in Bihar as Nitish Kumar to quit on April 14</h2>.<p>Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened his last Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, following which he will tender his resignation as CM to the Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on April 14.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/samrat-choudhary-may-become-bjps-first-cm-in-bihar-as-nitish-quits-on-april-14-3966337">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IMD predicts sub-par monsoon in 2026 after two years of above-average rains</h2>.<p>India is likely to see below-average monsoon rains for the first time in three years in 2026, the government said on Monday, stoking concerns over farm output and growth in Asia's third-largest economy as it battles inflation driven by the Iran war.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/imd-predicts-sub-par-monsoon-in-2026-after-two-years-of-above-average-rains-3966297">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Parliament close to creating new history': PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is among the most significant steps of the 21st century, adding that Parliament is close to creating history that will realise past visions and fulfil future aspirations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-close-to-creating-new-history-pm-modi-at-nari-shakti-vandan-sammelan-3965981">Read more</a></p>.<h2>With Jai Hind, Asha Tai accorded final farewell </h2>.<p>A sea of humanity poured in the streets as commoners joined the celebrities and who’s who - bade a tearful adieu to Asha Bhosle, who regaled audiences for melodious numbers for eight decades and made a special place in their homes.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/with-jai-hind-asha-tai-accorded-final-farewell-3966399">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Cat-astrophe': Kittens trigger neighbourly dispute in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram</h2>.<p>A trivial issue involving pet cats snowballed into a tense neighbourhood dispute in Seshadripuram, forcing police to intervene and restore peace.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/cat-astrophe-kittens-trigger-neighbourly-dispute-in-bengalurus-seshadripuram-3966208">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court notice to Centre, EC & states on plea to implement finger, iris biometric system at polling stations</h2>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought a response from the poll panel, the Union government and others upon hearing the petitioner.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-notice-to-centre-ec-states-on-plea-to-implement-finger-iris-biometric-system-at-polling-stations-3966080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Retail inflation at 3.4% in March: Govt data</h2>.<p>Retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.4 per cent in March as against 3.21 per cent in February, according to government data released on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/retail-inflation-at-34-in-march-govt-data-3966252">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Athiya Shetty faces backlash for posting Lata Mangeshkar's photo while mourning Asha Bhosle's demise</h2>.<p>Athiya Shetty has found herself at the centre of brimming controversy after a social media mishap involving her Instagram story mourning the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/athiya-shetty-faces-backlash-for-posting-lata-mangeshkars-photo-while-mourning-asha-bhosles-demise-3965844">Read more</a></p>