<h2><strong>Iranian ship struck by submarine sinks off Lankan coast</strong></h2>.<p>The war in West Asian war has seemingly reached the Indian Ocean as an Iranian warship was struck by a submarine off the Sri Lankan coast. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/west-asia-conflict-iranian-ship-struck-by-submarine-off-sri-lankan-coast-report-3919606">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Safety risks': US orders non-emergency consular staff to leave Karachi, Lahore as Iran hits back</h2>.<p>The United States on Wednesday, March 4, ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel from two of its diplomatic missions in Lahore and Karachi, amid escalating regional tensions triggered by Iran’s widening retaliatory strikes following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/safety-risks-us-orders-non-emergency-consular-staff-to-leave-karachi-lahore-as-iran-hits-back-3919555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee slumps 67 paise to close at all-time low of 92.16 against US dollar</h2>.<p>The rupee slumped 67 paise to close at an all-time low of 92.16 against US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by spiking crude oil prices in the wake of the Iran crisis. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-slumps-67-paise-to-close-at-all-time-low-of-9216-against-us-dollar-3919625">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will cut off all dealings': Donald Trump warns Spain after it refuses to let US military use its bases for strikes on Iran</h2>.<p>Spain responds by saying that US must be mindful of the autonomy of private businesses, international law. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/will-cut-off-all-dealings-donald-trump-warns-spain-after-it-refuses-to-let-us-military-use-its-bases-for-strikes-on-iran-3919426">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Eknath Shinde’s plane could have been shot down while flying to Davos: Rohit Pawar</h2>.<p>Rohit Pawar referred to the period January 16-20, 2023 when the World Economic Forum was held in Davos. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/eknath-shindes-plane-could-have-been-shot-down-while-flying-to-davos-rohit-pawar-3919633">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Are US attacks on Iran legal?</h2>.<p>The US military has joined Israel and attacked more than 1,000 targets in Iran and killed many of its top officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/are-us-attacks-on-iran-legal-3919693">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘I didn’t know India…’: Ayatollah Khamenei's old post praising Nehru’s book goes viral after his death</h2>.<p>After the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an old social media post by the Iranian leader has resurfaced online. The post has sparked fresh discussion about Khamenei’s interest in literature. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/i-didnt-know-india-ayatollah-khameneis-old-post-praising-nehrus-book-goes-viral-after-his-death-3917162">Read more</a></p>.<h2>34 international flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport amid West Asia crisis</h2>.<p>The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru witnessed 34 international flights cancellation on Wednesday as airline operations remain disrupted due to the West Asia conflict. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/34-international-flights-cancelled-at-bengaluru-airport-amid-west-asia-crisis-3919576">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NZ vs SA semi preview: An intriguing battle between two talented captains</h2>.<p>South African skipper Aiden Markram will be asked probing questions by his New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner in what promises to be an intriguing battle between two incredibly talented captains' in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (March 4). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-captains-hold-key-to-south-africas-semifinals-test-against-new-zealand-3918477">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal to hold general election on Thursday, first after Gen Z protests</h2>.<p>Voting will be held on Thursday for the general elections, the first one to be held after a Gen Z youth led protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government in Nepal last year. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/nepal-to-hold-general-election-on-thursday-first-after-gen-z-protests-3919598">Read more</a></p>